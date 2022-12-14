Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are working on a book about fatherhood
Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are getting to work, bitch. Britney Spears’ ex-husband is “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood” — and the pop star’s estranged dad has “agreed to help,” journalist Daphne Barak revealed. Barak has interviewed both Federline, 44, and Jamie, 70, in recent months, and she shared with the Mail on Sunday that the two men “are now speaking to each other once again” following a rough patch in their relationship. In September 2019, Federline obtained a restraining order against Jamie after the Spears family patriarch allegedly abused his grandson Sean Preston, whom the former backup dancer shares...
This Story About A Woman Having To Dye Her Hair Blue So Her Boss Would Stop Blaming Her Every Time A Customer Found Hair In Their Food Has Snowballed Into Convos About How Often People Lie To Get Free Food
"Yup, I got blamed for this. I had short brown hair. I worked with guys who had looong hair. So I dyed mine red. 'Nope, Chef. Mine's red.'"
Prince William attends exes wedding solo amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix drama
Prince William attended the soiree solo for his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar amid claims he screamed at brother Prince Harry in new Meghan Markle Netflix doc.
Albany Herald
All About Kate Winslet’s Husband Edward Abel Smith, the Hunk Formerly Known as 'Ned Rocknroll'
Kate Winslet is one of the most talented actresses to ever grace the screen. She is the youngest person to have earned six Academy Award nominations, with seven nominations in total and one Best Actress win for 2008’s The Reader. That said, her love life hasn’t always been as blessed as her career.
Albany Herald
'Emily in Paris' Creator Teases Potential Role for Kim Cattrall
We've seen her in New York City, but could Kim Cattrall be headed for Paris next? It's definitely a possibility, according to Emily in Paris creator Darren Star.
