Westerly, RI

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing cousin in Westerly

By Melanie DaSilva
 4 days ago

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man convicted of shooting and killing his cousin in Westerly has been sentenced to life in prison, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

Louis Seignious, 33, was found guilty earlier this year of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.

The jury determined Seignious fatally shot Vincent Sebastian , 28, at a Marriot Avenue home in January 2020. Police said the motive was believed to have stemmed from Sebastian being romantically involved with a woman who previously dated and had a child with Seignious.

Officials spent a week searching for Seignious after the shooting. He was captured on Feb. 1 at an apartment complex in Groton City, Connecticut, after police say he climbed into an attic and fell through the ceiling of another apartment.

“Nothing can bring Mr. Sebastian back to his family and friends, but I hope that today’s lengthy sentence delivers a measure of justice for them,” Neronha said. “The defendant will now be unable to harm anyone else, whether at the point of a gun or otherwise. I am grateful to the men and women of the Westerly Police Department for their outstanding work, in this case and in so many others.”

In addition to the life sentence at the ACI, Seignious was given a consecutive 10-year sentence. He was also ordered to complete batterers intervention classes and issued a no-contact order between him and the victim.

