Kansas City, MO

Sunniest day in a while, for a while

Decent weather Sunday with sunshine and highs around 40°. Two chances of snow next week: Monday and Thursday, plus an Arctic blast Thursday. Dangerously cold wind chills late next week well below zero. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 15°. Sunday: Mostly sunny...
KANSAS CITY, MO

