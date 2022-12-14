Decent weather today with sunshine and highs around 40°. Two chances of snow next week: Monday and Thursday, plus a powerful Arctic blast Thursday. Dangerously cold wind chills Thursday-Friday, well below zero. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with much less wind. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. High: 40°

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO