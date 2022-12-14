ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau. “It’s one of the...
Bay News 9

Key panels likely to dissolve when GOP retakes House control in January

With the shifting of power in Congress too comes changing priorities – and when Republicans retake control of the House of Representatives in January 2023, a series of select committees launched by Democrats over the past several years will likely be no more. There are three types of committees...
Bay News 9

EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar, states began balking. Officials in Iowa, the leadoff voting state for 40 years, noted a state law mandating that its caucuses take place at least eight days before any other nominating contest. In New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, a state law requires that its presidential primary be held first by at least a week.
Bay News 9

Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump. With a vote for RNC chair not scheduled until late January, the public feud...
