Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Giveaway: Win a set of coasters featuring four of the greatest plays in Ohio State history
Christmas is just over a week away, and if you are struggling to come up with a perfect gift for the Ohio State fan in your life our friends from Playbook Products have the perfect thing. Relive four of the greatest moments in Ohio State football history with four iconic plays laser-etched into quarter-pound stone coasters.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers another top transfer portal offensive tackle, checks in on in-state 2024 edge rusher
Buckeyes take a second look at portal offensive linemen. In yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, one of the major topics of discussion was Ohio State’s interest in the transfer portal. Mainly for positions of need more than anything else, these players have to fit the culture the Buckeyes have established as well, and certainly the staff is all in on trying to bring them in. Offering an offensive tackle on Wednesday, the coaching staff once again extended an offer to another lineman that has his sights set on a new home.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. North Carolina: Game preview and prediction
After hosting Rutgers last Thursday, Ohio State will hit the road for the last time in 2022, traveling to New York City to take on North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic. This marks the eighth time the Buckeyes have played in the annual event, and the third time they have matched up with the Tar Heels in the classic.
landgrantholyland.com
Forgotten Buckeyes, Special Edition: Jamaal Brown
I will try to keep the intro relatively short for this one: Forgotten Buckeyes is an ongoing series which highlights and remembers certain underappreciated Buckeyes from some time ago. Those who may have been forgotten since they last donned the scarlet and gray. Other OSU fans and media types have taken a similar approach to recognition, but this is my personal way of paying homage to those who left an indelible mark at Ohio State.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball’s second half vs. UAlbany
The Ohio State Buckeyes faced the UAlbany Great Danes on Friday, on princess night inside the Schottenstein Center. What the Scarlet & Gray found out was that the Danes were a royal pain for much of the game, but Ohio State continued their ascent towards the throne of college basketball’s elite.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: McGuff, McMahon and Greene on final home non-conference win
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team looked like they had a good night considering the 82-57 scoreline, but it was closer than it appears. Head coach Kevin McGuff and the Buckeyes struggled in the first half, allowing a rare visitor lead against a smaller non-conference opponent.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 16, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Albany
The Ohio State women’s basketball team returns to non-conference play on Friday, this time facing another team from the America East conference. Another because Ohio State faced a side from the same East Coast conference last week. On Dec. 8, the University of New Hampshire Wildcats came to Columbus...
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl podcast: Heisman fashion (we’re not over it)
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, the team talks everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Welcome back! This week is Meredith’s last...
landgrantholyland.com
Document discovered: Ryan Day’s letter to Santa
My mom always told me to appreciate every gift that I get and never to complain that I didn’t get what I wanted. So, I’m not complaining. But this time I wanted to put my wishes in writing because last year I think that there were a couple of misunderstandings. Again, though, I’m not complaining.
