Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
VDOT preps for annual winter battle against Mother Nature
The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
WUSA
Get ready for a cold blast in DC and possible winter weather
WASHINGTON — *Rain and winter weathers are possible Thursday and Friday in Metro D.C. *At this time, accumulating snow does not look likely for Metro D.C. *Christmas weekend will be very cold, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. By now, you may have heard that...
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way
STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
2-car crash causes Virginia school bus to hit embankment, roll onto side
A school bus carrying elementary school students home Friday afternoon crashed into an embankment and rolled onto its side after a two-car crash in Stafford County.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Bay Net
Two Men Rescued In Potomac River And Taken To Virginia For Treatment
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — We are receiving reports of a water rescue that has taken place in the Potomac River this morning. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 17, first responders from Virginia and St. Mary’s County were dispatched to the Potomac River for reports that two men were in a sinking row boat.
WSET
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
wina.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
foxbaltimore.com
Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
WSET
Winter Advisories and Warnings in place ahead of rain, freezing rain and sleet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Weather Service issued advisories and warnings ahead of a strong system heading toward Virginia. Wednesday, late afternoon to early evening, rain begins. As it moves into the highlands and mountains, freezing rain will start for those areas. Ice/freezing rain is forecast for counties along...
Inside Nova
Winter weather closings and delays Thursday, Dec. 15
A list of Northern Virginia closings, cancellations and delays due to wintry weather in the forecast. --- Prince William County Public Schools will be on Code Orange, meaning students won't attend school in person but the day will will work asynchronously. Employees will work remotely. --- Fairfax County Public Schools...
13newsnow.com
If you see flashing lights while driving in Virginia, please pull over
It's not just a recommendation - it's actually the law. And yes, this includes postal trucks.
Inside Nova
Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move
As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Route 100; 1 dead in fiery crash on Key Bridge
Wet and, in some cases, icy conditions contributed to crashes across Baltimore-area roads Thursday night, including two fatal crashes. The Maryland State Highway Administration reported there were icy roadways and urged people to stay home. For those who need to travel, SHA recommended giving more time to get to where you're going, to drive slowly and to increase your following distance.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
Comments / 0