WTAP
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
WTAP
Parkersburg City Council rules to give Memorial Bridge toll workers severance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, Parkersburg City Council unanimously ruled to give the memorial bridge toll workers severance packages. Because of the renovations to memorial bridge by the new company that bought it out, there will be no physical toll workers. As the tolls will be automated. Because of...
WTRF
Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)
Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
WTAP
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley received grant for renovations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In 2016 The Arc was given a building on the 1900 block of Dudley Avenue by the PM Company to help community members with disabilities. They have been working on collecting donations since 2021 to update the building and make it so everyone can access it.
WTAP
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night, 7p.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band pavilion a vigil will be held for missing woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming’s friend, Jake Grim, organized the event for Monday and he says the most important part of the vigil is bringing awareness to Gretchen Fleming.
weelunk.com
New Management, Same Vibe at The Public Market
It’s been more than three years since The Public Market first opened its doors in Downtown Wheeling. Since then, the market has been bridging the gap between community and local, healthy and natural foods. This one-stop shop is a grassroots initiative meant to impact all parts of the community under Wheeling’s Grow Ohio Valley (GrowOV).
cwcolumbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens (7:40 a.m. on Dec. 18) Muskingum (2:37 a.m. on Dec. 18) Delaware County canceled its level 1 snow emergency Sunday morning at...
WHIZ
Snow Emergencies Announced
Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
WTAP
Children’s Listening Place holds second holiday open house
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place in Parkersburg held its second annual holiday open house on Friday. The center is kid-friendly to help children feel more at ease. Children’s stories of abuse are recorded and used by police for evidence. Since the interviews are recorded, this spares the child the trauma of having to repeat the story over and over to different officials.
WTRF
Winter Freeze Shelter to open soon in its new Wheeling location
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Winter Freeze Shelter, in its new location in the Catholic Charities Center ballroom, is expected to open early in the week of December 19. Because the decision about the new location was made only recently, they had a lot of preparations to make in a short time.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge grants injunction for Wood County student seeking vaccine exemption
PARKERSBURG — A judge granted a temporary restraining order and injunction allowing a Wood County high school student to attend classes as it is determined whether she can remain in school while a medical exemption to a vaccination requirement is pursued. According to Wood County Circuit Court records, the...
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
WTAP
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center earns third consecutive national rating for heart surgery expertise
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has received a third consecutive three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures. Camden Clark Medical Center is the only area hospital to receive the prestigious three-star rating...
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
WTAP
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
WTAP
WTAP hosts supply drive for local humane societies
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP hosted the Pawlidays Fun Fest - a supply drive for local humane societies. Locals stopped by drive-thru fashion, dropping off donations. WTAP was collecting anything humane societies might need. That included cleaning supplies, dog food, toys, and more. It’s the second year WTAP’s held the...
WTRF
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
