ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)

Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTAP

The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley received grant for renovations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In 2016 The Arc was given a building on the 1900 block of Dudley Avenue by the PM Company to help community members with disabilities. They have been working on collecting donations since 2021 to update the building and make it so everyone can access it.
PARKERSBURG, WV
weelunk.com

New Management, Same Vibe at The Public Market

It’s been more than three years since The Public Market first opened its doors in Downtown Wheeling. Since then, the market has been bridging the gap between community and local, healthy and natural foods. This one-stop shop is a grassroots initiative meant to impact all parts of the community under Wheeling’s Grow Ohio Valley (GrowOV).
WHEELING, WV
cwcolumbus.com

Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens (7:40 a.m. on Dec. 18) Muskingum (2:37 a.m. on Dec. 18) Delaware County canceled its level 1 snow emergency Sunday morning at...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Snow Emergencies Announced

Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Children’s Listening Place holds second holiday open house

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place in Parkersburg held its second annual holiday open house on Friday. The center is kid-friendly to help children feel more at ease. Children’s stories of abuse are recorded and used by police for evidence. Since the interviews are recorded, this spares the child the trauma of having to repeat the story over and over to different officials.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Winter Freeze Shelter to open soon in its new Wheeling location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Winter Freeze Shelter, in its new location in the Catholic Charities Center ballroom, is expected to open early in the week of December 19. Because the decision about the new location was made only recently, they had a lot of preparations to make in a short time.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Judge grants injunction for Wood County student seeking vaccine exemption

PARKERSBURG — A judge granted a temporary restraining order and injunction allowing a Wood County high school student to attend classes as it is determined whether she can remain in school while a medical exemption to a vaccination requirement is pursued. According to Wood County Circuit Court records, the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio

MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WTAP

Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center earns third consecutive national rating for heart surgery expertise

PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has received a third consecutive three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures. Camden Clark Medical Center is the only area hospital to receive the prestigious three-star rating...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Family pets die in house fire in Washington County

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

WTAP hosts supply drive for local humane societies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP hosted the Pawlidays Fun Fest - a supply drive for local humane societies. Locals stopped by drive-thru fashion, dropping off donations. WTAP was collecting anything humane societies might need. That included cleaning supplies, dog food, toys, and more. It’s the second year WTAP’s held the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy