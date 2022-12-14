Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Officials: Expect an influx of migrants into NYC once Title 42 expires
Title 42 is the public health order issued under the Trump administration that prohibited migrants from entering U.S.-Mexican border.
El Paso mayor nearly walks out with microphone during press conference on border crisis
El Paso, Texas mayor Oscar Leeser nearly walked out with a microphone during a press conference on Thursday after being challenged about declaring a state of emergency.
NYT Readers Shocked by Sunday Crossword Puzzle That Resembles Swastika
Readers of The New York Times got a surprise this weekend when they flipped past the Sunday crossword puzzle—with many online noting that the puzzle’s design bore a striking resemblance to a Swastika. Others also noted the inopportune timing of the strangely designed page: Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, a coincidence not lost on many of the newspaper’s critics. “What the hell, @nytimes?” one user wrote on Twitter. Even Donald Trump Jr. got a few punches in, writing: “Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this as the crossword puzzle.” For its part, the Times denied that anyone intentionally designed the suspicious-looking image. “Yes, hi. It’s NOT a swastika. Honest to God,” The New York Times Games account wrote on Twitter. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, ‘Hey! You know what would look cool?’"Read more at The Daily Beast.
