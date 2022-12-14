ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
TheDailyBeast

NYT Readers Shocked by Sunday Crossword Puzzle That Resembles Swastika

Readers of The New York Times got a surprise this weekend when they flipped past the Sunday crossword puzzle—with many online noting that the puzzle’s design bore a striking resemblance to a Swastika. Others also noted the inopportune timing of the strangely designed page: Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, a coincidence not lost on many of the newspaper’s critics. “What the hell, @nytimes?” one user wrote on Twitter. Even Donald Trump Jr. got a few punches in, writing: “Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this as the crossword puzzle.” For its part, the Times denied that anyone intentionally designed the suspicious-looking image. “Yes, hi. It’s NOT a swastika. Honest to God,” The New York Times Games account wrote on Twitter. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, ‘Hey! You know what would look cool?’"Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

