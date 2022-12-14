Readers of The New York Times got a surprise this weekend when they flipped past the Sunday crossword puzzle—with many online noting that the puzzle’s design bore a striking resemblance to a Swastika. Others also noted the inopportune timing of the strangely designed page: Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, a coincidence not lost on many of the newspaper’s critics. “What the hell, @nytimes?” one user wrote on Twitter. Even Donald Trump Jr. got a few punches in, writing: “Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this as the crossword puzzle.” For its part, the Times denied that anyone intentionally designed the suspicious-looking image. “Yes, hi. It’s NOT a swastika. Honest to God,” The New York Times Games account wrote on Twitter. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, ‘Hey! You know what would look cool?’"Read more at The Daily Beast.

