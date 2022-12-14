Inside the 226-Foot Superyacht That Doubles as a Floating World Cup Viewing Suite

Some of the wealthiest World Cup superfans didn’t watch the matches from a box. Instead, a select group enjoyed all the drama from the comfort of nearby superyachts.

In the waters near Doha, a handful of wealthy soccer lovers moored ships on which to watch the matches, which end on Sunday, without the headache of navigating the stadium. One such vessel is the 226-foot Saluzi . It’s easily recognizable, thanks to the graffiti-style design along its side. It is the largest superyacht based in Asia during the winter and has been a hot commodity with wealthy travelers coming into the city for the soccer tournament. This vessel was designed by Miami-based Luiz de Bast specifically to meet the needs of corporate gatherings and parties.

The superyacht has been available to rent since November and is equipped with a 35-person staff to take care of its guests’ needs. Before it arrived in Qatar , the ship was last seen in Abu Dhabi for the Formula One Grand Prix.

Outdoor deck.

Once onboard, guests can swap their designer shoes for a pair of white fluffy slippers and pick up a refreshing welcome cocktail from one of the staff. The amenities include Jacuzzis, a fitness center, poker tables, swimming pools with onsite diving instructors, a putting green and a variety of outdoor spaces for relaxing and swimming. There are a total of 16 cabins on the ship, and its six VIP bedroom suites have their own balconies. The two primary suites have a private living area and terraces as well.

“We can accommodate 32 guests but we are rarely full,” the Saluzi’s captain Asparuh Chorbadzhiev told CNN . “When the people like privacy, they may only use one or two cabins, but they can also bring with them a lot of supporting staff.”

There is also a study for some meetings or a little quiet time, if needed, and a cinema room to catch up on television or watch a movie. The floating sanctuary even has a full-service spa with two licensed therapists just in case you need to work out some tension from watching your favorite team lose their match.

For those interested in taking the Saluzi out to sea, a charter will set you back $480,000 per week. It might be too late to watch a World Cup game on it, but that doesn’t mean you couldn’t take it on the water for your next vacation.

