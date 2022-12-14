Bond set for Calhoun man charged in crash that killed Emerson mayor, wife

William Abernathy Cherokee Sheriff's Office

The Calhoun man charged with causing a four-car wreck in Cherokee County that killed a Georgia mayor and his wife has had bond set by a judge.

The mayor of Emerson, Albert Pallone, 65, and his wife, Camilia Pallone, 69, died in the crash Saturday.

Cherokee County Magistrate Judge June Sullenger set bond for William Bryan Abernathy at $135,306 Wednesday.

Abernathy, 50, is charged with first degree vehicular homicide, and serious injury by vehicle, DUI and reckless driving.

Bond conditions include that Abernathy must not violate any criminal law of any governmental unit and will appear in court when required. Abernathy shall also not leave the state of Georgia, not be at any bar or establishment serving any type of intoxicating liquor, beer or wine, not possess or consume any intoxicating liquor or drug without prescription, or be present where the same may be found.

Other conditions state that Abernathy will not have any contact with co-defendant, victim, or witness in the pending case, either directly or indirectly or their family members. He will also immediately enroll in and participate in a substance abuse evaluation and will consent to a waiver of rights under state and federal law against search and seizure as long as he is subject to this bond order, and will submit to such searches of person, vehicle, bodily substances, or home as may be requested by law enforcement officials.

Abernathy is also required to immediately acquire and obtain and obey all regulations, rules and requirements for an alcohol and location ankle monitor and will be responsible for all costs. This must be done before he leaves the jail. Abernathy will also need to keep the court clerk updated on his current address and telephone number.

He also is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle while out on bond.

Abernathy is possibly looking at a first court date of Sept. 19, Sullenger said.

The four-car crash that Abernathy is charged in took place at about 4 p.m. Saturday on Knox Bridge Highway, east of Fields Landing Drive near Canton, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, preliminary indications showed Abernathy lost control of a Chevrolet pickup truck while driving on Knox Bridge Highway and crossed the center line, striking the Pallones' Hyundai Santa Fe traveling west. The Hyundai overturned and went into the eastbound lane, authorities said, where it was struck by a GMC Savana van. The Chevrolet also hit another vehicle, a Mazda 3, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savana were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.