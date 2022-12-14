Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
Related
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Carted off Sunday
Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Robinson had to be carted off after going down with a knee injury during the second half. Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury before returning in the fourth quarter, according to John Shipley of SI.com. Therefore, either Blake Hance or Walker Little will likely step in at left tackle for the time being.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Jokic produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Lakers. Jokic poured in 43 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and the massive stat lines just keep coming. Although the Nuggets snapped its three-game win streak, Jokic's fantasy prowess was unaffected. Over seven games in December, Jokic has been unstoppable, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense, which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Season-best yardage total in loss
Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not off injured reserve yet
The Eagles didn't activate Goedert (shoulder) ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After missing the requisite four games on injured reserve, Goedert was designated for return Wednesday, which allowed him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder Week 10 against the Commanders. It appears Philadelphia will take a cautious approach with its No. 1 tight end, though, and keep him out for one more contest, with an eye toward returning next Saturday, Dec. 24 in Dallas. In the meantime, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to man the position for the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday
Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion. Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the star center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Headed to IR
Denver placed Jones (hip) on its season-ending injured reserve list Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. After physicians determined Jones would need four to six weeks to recover from the hip issue he's dealing with, his 2022 season is coming to an end. For the rest of this year, rookie sixth-rounder Matt Henningsen should see his role expand at defensive end.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Won't return Sunday
Sanborn (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sanborn logged five solo tackles before going down with an ankle injury early in the second half. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the undrafted rookie will now have a slightly short week to recover before Saturday's game against the Bills. Sanborn has stepped up into a bigger role since the trade of star middle linebacker Roquan Smith, logging double-digit tackles in each of the previous four games. In his stead, Matt Adams will likely see increased usage alongside Nicholas Morrow.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Out for personal reasons Sunday
Tatum will not play in Sunday's game versus the Magic for personal reasons. The reason behind Tatum's absence is unclear, but the superstar forward will take at least a day off Sunday to tend to it. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Wednesday versus the Pacers. Either Robert Williams or Grant Williams will presumably join the starting lineup in his place.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Kevin Zeitler: Will be available at Cleveland
Zeitler (knee) is active for Saturday's game at the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. After sitting out of Baltimore's win at Pittsburgh in Week 14, Zeitler appears to be in line to return to his duties at right guard in Week 15. The veteran's presence should help to open things up a bit for J.K. Dobbins, who was already heating up on the ground.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Meaningful role continues Thursday
Gay ended with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over the Pelicans. Gay logged at least 15 minutes for the fifth consecutive game, although the production tells another tale. While he has been...
Comments / 0