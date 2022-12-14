Read full article on original website
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Jokic produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Lakers. Jokic poured in 43 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and the massive stat lines just keep coming. Although the Nuggets snapped its three-game win streak, Jokic's fantasy prowess was unaffected. Over seven games in December, Jokic has been unstoppable, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Won't return Sunday
Sanborn (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sanborn logged five solo tackles before going down with an ankle injury early in the second half. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the undrafted rookie will now have a slightly short week to recover before Saturday's game against the Bills. Sanborn has stepped up into a bigger role since the trade of star middle linebacker Roquan Smith, logging double-digit tackles in each of the previous four games. In his stead, Matt Adams will likely see increased usage alongside Nicholas Morrow.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday
Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Done for day
Huntley (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game at New Orleans, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. After sustaining an ankle injury in the first half, Huntley will sit out the rest of the game. 2021 fifth-rounder Avery Williams could see a few carries in Huntley's absence.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set to start Sunday
Wilson will start Sunday's game against the Lions after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Wilson, who was a healthy scratch the past three games, was named the Jets' No. 2 quarterback over Joe Flacco earlier this week and will immediately step in as the starter since White hasn't been cleared for full contact. In seven starts this season, Wilson has completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions, and he also has 24 carries for 94 yards and another score.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Out for personal reasons Sunday
Tatum will not play in Sunday's game versus the Magic for personal reasons. The reason behind Tatum's absence is unclear, but the superstar forward will take at least a day off Sunday to tend to it. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Wednesday versus the Pacers. Either Robert Williams or Grant Williams will presumably join the starting lineup in his place.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially probable Sunday
Green (quadriceps) is likely to play in Sunday's game against the Raptors. Green is expected to play in the contest after sitting out the team's most recent game. His return would presumably send Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench and take minutes away from James Wiseman.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Headed to IR
Denver placed Jones (hip) on its season-ending injured reserve list Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. After physicians determined Jones would need four to six weeks to recover from the hip issue he's dealing with, his 2022 season is coming to an end. For the rest of this year, rookie sixth-rounder Matt Henningsen should see his role expand at defensive end.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Well-timed first career shorty
Tarasenko scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers. Tarasenko's first career shorthanded goal came with 20 seconds left in regulation after an Oilers turnover allowed Jordna Kyrou to find him on an outlet pass. It occurred with Jordan Binnington pulled for an extra skater. Tarasenko has five goals and four assists in his last nine games, and he's up to nine tallies, 22 points, 73 shots, 34 hits and a minus-11 rating through 28 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Links up with Pittsburgh
Hedges agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. For as great as Hedges is on the defensive side of the ball, he gives most of that value back at the dish. The 30-year-old has a career 54 wRC+ (100 is average) and he's been below that mark each of the past four seasons. Even in two-catcher fantasy leagues, Hedges falls short of clearing the bar, though his addition should be a boon to the Pirates' pitching staff.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton: Not suiting up Sunday
Hilton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Hilton signed with the Cowboys on Monday but won't suit up for Week 15 with only one week of practice under his belt. The 33-year-old had 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the Colts last season, and he was a free agent for the first 14 weeks of 2022 before he landed with Dallas.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
