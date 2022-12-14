Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic building: Midwest Hotel in Kansas once on the endangered list was revamped into City Club ApartmentsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
Chiefs Vs Texans: Final Headlines, X Factors
The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to travel to Houston to take on the Texans. Kansas City has a chance to move to 11-3 with a victory. At the same time, a win on Sunday allows the Chiefs to clinch the AFC West for a seventh consecutive season. As for Houston, the Texans are currently in position to have the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They nearly pulled off an upset on the road against a top NFC team last week, however. As a result, the Chiefs will still be ready for the Texans to give their best shot on Sunday.
