Fairchild Airforce Base Airman found dead in Stevens County

SPOKANE, Wash. — An airman with the Fairchild Airforce Base was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday.

Samy Tcheuffa was a 1st class airman with Fairchild Airforce Base.

“On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family,” said Colonel Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander. “Our

hearts are heavy today; please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

The cause of death is still under investigation. More information will be released when available.

Dycus said services will be provided to help support airmen during this time. Services include grief counseling through military chaplains, mental health services at the Fairchild military treatment facility and confidential, personalized support through Military One.

Any questions on the investigation can be asked to the Office of Special Investigations Public Affairs office at (240) 460-1633 or linda.card@us.af.mil.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.