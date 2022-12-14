Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Thousands of military troops stationed in San Antonio headed home for holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport was busier than normal Saturday morning as an estimated 4,000 soldiers head home for the holidays. As part of the annual operation known as Holiday Block Leave, military members in uniform will arrive at San Antonio International Airport by bus over a week-long period from local military bases starting on Dec. 17. They represent all branches of the military and will leave San Antonio to spend time with their families and friends.
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at woman on the highway
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after an unknown person in a separate vehicle shot at her on the highway. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado at around 7:40 p.m. Police say the woman was in a car with other passengers when an unknown...
foxsanantonio.com
Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
foxsanantonio.com
Vacation or staycation? It's the big question for many planning last second holiday trips
SAN ANTONIO — With gas prices lowering and inflation easing we went to see where you will get the best deal for your last second holiday vacation or staycation. San Antonio, it's the holiday season and even Santa is ready for a vacation. Travel planners said you can expect...
foxsanantonio.com
Former officer fired for giving feces sandwich released from employment in Floresville
FLORESVILLE, Texas - The City of Floresville has confirmed they have fired a reserve officer after past misconduct allegations resurfaced online. Matthew Luckhurst formerly worked for the San Antonio Police Department. He was fired after he allegedly gave a sandwich to a homeless person that contained dog feces. Community members...
foxsanantonio.com
FOUND! SILVER Alert discontinued for missing 83-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – A SILVER Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Severo Hinojosa Jr was last seen at the 24900 block of Butterwick Drive in Tomball, Texas at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. He was driving a 2011 Toyota ABL with the Texas license plate of CY4W319. He...
foxsanantonio.com
PHOTOS: Holiday Box with Fox to feed thousands of families across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - With our viewers help, we were able to feed thousands of families across the Alamo City this holiday for Fox San Antonio's Holiday Box with Fox. These boxes will be delivered to the families on Friday.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help finding suspects who shot Uber driver and passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspects who shot an Uber driver and a passenger. The incident occurred Wednesday, Dec. 14., along Northwest Loop 410 towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the Uber driver and passenger were driving away from a bar when...
foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
foxsanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who struck vehicle that injured young children
SAN ANTONIO – Two children were hospitalized after an unknown suspect crashed into the vehicle, they were in. The suspect quickly fled the scene. The incident happened at the 2800 block of IH 10 S Saturday at 1:44 p.m. Police say a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
foxsanantonio.com
Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing victim outside bar
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a deadly stabbing over the Summer outside a popular bar near UTSA. 31-year-old Marc Champoux is charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing 25-year-old Bryan Aguilar outside Deol Bar back in June of 2022. Police tracked down...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally struck two juveniles with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after they were struck by an unknown vehicle on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rigsby at around 11:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two victims in the eastbound lanes of Rigsby. Police say that...
foxsanantonio.com
Caught on camera: Amazing video of pilot ejecting after jet tips over and begins smoking
FT. WORTH — (CBSDFW.COM) — A pilot ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth before tipping over and smoking. The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA still searching for first bowl win following 18-12 defeat in Cure Bowl
The UTSA Roadrunners were in control for the majority of the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida. But momentum started to shift in favor of the Troy Trojans just before the end of the first half. After leading 12 to 7 at halftime, turnovers continued to plague quarterback Frank...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Jail inmate dies after suffering from a 'medical episode'
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after suffering from an apparent ‘medical episode.’. On Dec. 4, 2022, a deputy was about to distribute a dinner tray to 47-year-old Derrick Ellison, but Ellison was not responding and seemed to be having trouble breathing. When officials...
foxsanantonio.com
Police say I-10 in Boerne will be closed due to fatal crash
BOERNE, Texas – Westbound I-10 will be closed for several hours due to a single-vehicle fatality crash, according to the Boerne Police Department. Police say that officials are investigating the fatal crash and that West I-10 from Christus Parkway past Highway 46 will be shut down for several hours.
