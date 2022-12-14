Read full article on original website
WKRC
NARCAN to be available in vending machines to reduce risk of overdose
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows vending machines may play a critical role in the battle against addiction. Harm reduction vending machines started on the Vegas strip and have grown in use nationwide. This is one of the first in the Midwest to include the addition of NARCAN. “I...
WKRC
OrthoCincy provides orthopedic urgent care at several sites in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can avoid the long waits in area emergency rooms by heading to urgent care in some cases. With so many illnesses now spreading in our community, the wait for emergency room care can be a long one. So, the team at OrthoCincy wants to remind people...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Gingerbread is, of course, sweet as can be!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society is trying to have a "silent night" and get every cat and dog into a home for the holidays. Gingerbread is a six-month-old black kitten. He's very sweet and loves to cuddle!. For more information, or to fill out an application,...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Sean, Cyra, and Daisy would love to be in forever homes over the holidays!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are a lot of pets that need forever homes this holiday season, like Sean, Cyra, and Daisy!. Sean and Cyra are two-month-old puppies, so they are rambunctious, but very fun and very cute. Daisy, on the other hand, is a relaxed nine-month-old kitten. She's a little...
WKRC
Loveland turned into Christmas wonderland
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance turned Loveland into a Christmas wonderland. People enjoyed carriage rides, a train ride, crafts, and drinks. A few new items were spread through historic downtown Loveland. No Christmas wonderland is complete without caroling. The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance says...
WKRC
Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
WKRC
Father charged with beating mother holding their baby, punching infant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is charged with beating the mother of his child while she was holding the baby, hitting the child as well. Police say, on Nov. 2, Frankie Freeman got into an argument with the woman. He then allegedly starting punching and choking her while she was...
WKRC
Here are some holiday shipping dos and don'ts
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - If you are known to procrastinate, and have gifts and cards to ship before Christmas, the time to act is now. USPS 12/17: Ground service packages and first class mail. USPS 12/19: Priority mail. UPS 12/21: Second-day air. UPS 12/22: Next-day air. FedEx 12/20: Express saver...
WKRC
Independent businesses go head-to-head for the holidays in OTR aGlow competition
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday is the last day to vote in the OTR aGlow storefront and window display competition. The Over-The-Rhine Chamber of Commerce is doing this for the first time this holiday season. It asked the many independent businesses in the historic neighborhood to go all out decorating...
WKRC
Hartwell attack victim says men followed them before 73-year-old partner was shot on walk
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A 73-year-old man shot in Hartwell is recovering and is expected to be in the hospital for at least a week. His partner says they were walking home when they were attacked by two men, at least one of them armed. Local 12 is not naming...
WKRC
Cincinnati fire officials believes suspicious fire was purposely set by juveniles
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - The fire department believes a structure fire in Winton Hills that resulted in over $100,000 in damages Thursday night was purposely set by juveniles. Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on Topridge Place just after 8 p.m. Officials were told there...
WKRC
Battle brewing to keep flavored cigarettes in Ohio stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A battle is brewing in to keep flavored cigarettes on store shelves in Ohio. After Columbus passed an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products, state lawmakers passed a bill that would strip local governments of their power to regulate tobacco sales. “I...
WKRC
Brrrrr: Single-digit temps, sub-zero chills possible just in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Brrrrr!! The end of this week could bring some real deal cold just in time for Christmas. Wintry weather arrives with high confidence of single-digit temps and sub-zero chills. Expect a cold start to the work week with lows in the teens in a few areas Monday...
WKRC
Former maintenance crew worker for local apartment complex says crew is unqualified
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Williamsburg Apartment Complex has been under a microscope since Thanksgiving when their residents had no water for several days. The city is looking over their shoulder and is hopeful the owners will step up to improve a long list of poor living conditions. However, a former Williamsburg maintenance crew employee reveals that the crew they have on staff may not be qualified to handle the workload.
WKRC
'That was my baby boy': Slain football player's dad remembers son at vigil
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - There were plenty of tears Friday evening at a vigil to remember former Winton Woods High School quarterback Logan Lawson. Lawson, 19, was killed Tuesday during a botched robbery at the Roselawn Village Apartments. Police say Woodward High School students Jaylan DuBose, 18, and Nonaisha...
WKRC
Former police officer sentenced for abusing dog in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former police officer was sentenced Friday for animal cruelty. In late January, Jason Moermond beat and severely injured a dog named "Lily." Lily's owner, Tanya Dwyer, says she came home to find the young Italian Greyhound unable to stand. She says she took Lily...
WKRC
1 injured in Westwood shooting
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights voted best in the country for 5th year in a row
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Christmas lights display has once again been crowned the best in the country. USA Today readers voted the PNC Festival of Lights Number One in the Best Zoo Lights category for the fifth year in a row. “This year marks the...
WKRC
Fountain Square adds kids countdown to Altafiber New Year's Eve blast
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3CDC's annual Altafiber New Year's Eve Blast at Fountain Square now includes a new family-friendly celebration. The youngest fans will have their own kid's countdown and fireworks display. “We wanted to add something special for those families that can’t stay until midnight," said Christy Samad, 3CDC senior...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner Office searching for family, friends of man who died at apartment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati man died alone in his apartment, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find his relatives or friends. Mark Daugherty, 63, passed away November 30 at his residence, an apartment on Herron Avenue. If you know any of her friends or relatives, you're asked to...
