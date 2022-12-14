ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Gingerbread is, of course, sweet as can be!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society is trying to have a "silent night" and get every cat and dog into a home for the holidays. Gingerbread is a six-month-old black kitten. He's very sweet and loves to cuddle!. For more information, or to fill out an application,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loveland turned into Christmas wonderland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance turned Loveland into a Christmas wonderland. People enjoyed carriage rides, a train ride, crafts, and drinks. A few new items were spread through historic downtown Loveland. No Christmas wonderland is complete without caroling. The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance says...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Here are some holiday shipping dos and don'ts

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - If you are known to procrastinate, and have gifts and cards to ship before Christmas, the time to act is now. USPS 12/17: Ground service packages and first class mail. USPS 12/19: Priority mail. UPS 12/21: Second-day air. UPS 12/22: Next-day air. FedEx 12/20: Express saver...
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Battle brewing to keep flavored cigarettes in Ohio stores

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A battle is brewing in to keep flavored cigarettes on store shelves in Ohio. After Columbus passed an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products, state lawmakers passed a bill that would strip local governments of their power to regulate tobacco sales. “I...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Former maintenance crew worker for local apartment complex says crew is unqualified

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Williamsburg Apartment Complex has been under a microscope since Thanksgiving when their residents had no water for several days. The city is looking over their shoulder and is hopeful the owners will step up to improve a long list of poor living conditions. However, a former Williamsburg maintenance crew employee reveals that the crew they have on staff may not be qualified to handle the workload.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Westwood shooting

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square adds kids countdown to Altafiber New Year's Eve blast

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3CDC's annual Altafiber New Year's Eve Blast at Fountain Square now includes a new family-friendly celebration. The youngest fans will have their own kid's countdown and fireworks display. “We wanted to add something special for those families that can’t stay until midnight," said Christy Samad, 3CDC senior...
CINCINNATI, OH

