Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
Police seek suspect who struck vehicle that injured young children
SAN ANTONIO – Two children were hospitalized after an unknown suspect crashed into the vehicle, they were in. The suspect quickly fled the scene. The incident happened at the 2800 block of IH 10 S Saturday at 1:44 p.m. Police say a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were in the...
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at woman on the highway
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after an unknown person in a separate vehicle shot at her on the highway. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado at around 7:40 p.m. Police say the woman was in a car with other passengers when an unknown...
Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
Man shot after confronting suspects who were breaking into his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot confronting three men breaking into his vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Clark Avenue at around 1:44 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot...
Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
Police say I-10 in Boerne will be closed due to fatal crash
BOERNE, Texas – Westbound I-10 will be closed for several hours due to a single-vehicle fatality crash, according to the Boerne Police Department. Police say that officials are investigating the fatal crash and that West I-10 from Christus Parkway past Highway 46 will be shut down for several hours.
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
Former officer fired for giving feces sandwich released from employment in Floresville
FLORESVILLE, Texas - The City of Floresville has confirmed they have fired a reserve officer after past misconduct allegations resurfaced online. Matthew Luckhurst formerly worked for the San Antonio Police Department. He was fired after he allegedly gave a sandwich to a homeless person that contained dog feces. Community members...
Police need your help finding suspects who shot Uber driver and passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspects who shot an Uber driver and a passenger. The incident occurred Wednesday, Dec. 14., along Northwest Loop 410 towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the Uber driver and passenger were driving away from a bar when...
Woman critically injured after being thrown from her vehicle following crash
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is fighting for her life after being thrown from a vehicle after a crash on the Far West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Friday along West Loop 1604 near Culebra Road. Police said a black Camaro was leaving a strip mall when it...
Bexar County Jail inmate dies after suffering from a 'medical episode'
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after suffering from an apparent ‘medical episode.’. On Dec. 4, 2022, a deputy was about to distribute a dinner tray to 47-year-old Derrick Ellison, but Ellison was not responding and seemed to be having trouble breathing. When officials...
Man arrested for committing lottery fraud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after stealing loads of lottery tickets and cashing in on them. Police say 35-year-old Alex Vasquez and others would enter local convenience stores, take the entire lottery ticket case, and then leave. According to the police, Vasquez would cash in on...
Vacation or staycation? It's the big question for many planning last second holiday trips
SAN ANTONIO — With gas prices lowering and inflation easing we went to see where you will get the best deal for your last second holiday vacation or staycation. San Antonio, it's the holiday season and even Santa is ready for a vacation. Travel planners said you can expect...
Changes for Bandera road take a step forward, here's what you need to know
SAN ANTONIO — It's a road project years in the making. Thursday San Antonio took a major step forward in the Bandera Road project. Some still feel there are questions to be answered like Daniel Keith at San Antonio staple Rainbow Gardens. One of its locations backs up to...
PHOTOS: Holiday Box with Fox to feed thousands of families across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - With our viewers help, we were able to feed thousands of families across the Alamo City this holiday for Fox San Antonio's Holiday Box with Fox. These boxes will be delivered to the families on Friday.
Be prepared because there are only 9 more days until a cold Christmas!
SAN ANTONIO - We are 9 days away from Christmas! Days will trend cooler as we head into the weekend. Make preparations for much colder weather for the Christmas holidays. Remember Pipes, Plants, Pets, People. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. The afternoon will see more...
