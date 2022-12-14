‘It was beautiful.’ Triangle Arab community unites in Morocco’s historic World Cup run

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
We won’t forget the murder of an officer or the attempts to rebuild a Black community
This is Part 2 of a five-part impact project revisiting the work that captured the minds and hearts of N&O staffers.
We process a parade tragedy, hear voters’ voices and make sense of shelter euthanasia rates
This is Part 5 of a five-part impact project revisiting the work that captured the minds and hearts of N&O staffers.
We remember Frank Daniels Jr., the difficulties of being a single mom and a mass shooting
2022 stories with impact: This is the work that captured the minds and hearts of N&O staffers.
Durham’s Jesse Lopez sought ‘Survivor’ win after strategic season. Find out who won.
Jesse Lopez, a Duke University Ph.D student, was called both a brilliant strategist and a bit of a villain for his game play on the CBS reality competition.
Student will be punished for anti-Semitic remarks made on Raleigh school’s intercom
Comments such as “Heil Hitler” and threats to kill U.S. President Joe Biden were made over the school’s intercom.
Duke swimming and diving coach Dan Colella, who led the Blue Devils for 17 years, has died
Colella had coached the Duke men’s and women’s teams since 2005, mentoring ACC champions, all-Americans and Olympic medalists during his Blue Devils tenure.
UNC scientist plays key role in upcoming NASA mission to measure Earth’s water levels
A satellite set to be launched into space Thursday will provide the finest measurements available of how water moves across the globe.
NC-bound Boom Supersonic announces new engine design team
After its partnership with Rolls-Royce fell apart, the Colorado-based jet startup unveiled its Symphony engine design — and its new design team — on Tuesday in Greensboro.
Open Source: Murky layoffs
Hey all. I’m Brian Gordon, tech writer for The News & Observer, and this is Open Source.
One of the Triangle’s favorite meteorologists is retiring this week
We have info on when to see this week’s on-air tributes and catch the final forecast.
Want to build a backyard cottage in Raleigh? The city has an affordable design for you.
“There seems to be a perception that architecture is reserved for the elite and the ultra wealthy. And I want to help change that,” says one of the architects in the program.
Slave cemetery uncovered in rural Orange County donated to descendants to preserve
Invisible to the untrained eye, the burial ground is marked by rough, mossy rocks tucked in the forest along the Orange-Durham county line.
Long way from home: Duke basketball’s Tyrese Proctor settles in with the Blue Devils
Proctor, a freshman from Australia, has started every Blue Devils game this season, and is beginning to show more comfort — and more scoring.
UNC basketball in New York state of mind ahead of matchup against Ohio State at MSG
The Tar Heels have traditionally maintained both a presence in, and a pipeline to New York, something coach Hubert Davis wants to permanently restore.
Hanukkah 2022: Important dates, how it’s celebrated and local events to attend
We have all you need to know about Hanukkah this year, including when it starts, major traditions and how to celebrate locally in the Triangle.
NC Central football’s win in the Celebration Bowl is a win for HBCU football, too
NC Central coach Trei Oliver heard Deion Sanders’ talk of being “and-0,” a reference to Jackson State’s 12-0 record. Now, Oliver said, Sanders “can take that ‘and-1’ with him to Boulder, Colorado.”
At Raleigh’s planning department, a growing city strains a shrinking staff | Opinion
Raleigh should look for ways to speed permitting
National Realtors group lists top housing markets for 2023. Here’s how Raleigh ranks.
Raleigh’s ranking is based on key metrics like housing affordability and population growth, said the National Association of Realtors.
NC State basketball faces Vanderbilt: Will newcomer Isaiah Miranda make the lineup?
The Wolfpack’s latest roster addition, a 7-foot-1 freshman center and four-star recruit, enrolled and officially joined the program this week.
