wach.com

Flu deaths on the rise, DHEC says

Flu deaths are on the rise, health officials say. According to DHEC, numbers show flu deaths are 24 times higher than they were in 2021. Experts say it’s a season that is in the record books for one of the highest in a decade. “this is a tough season,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Free covid tests are available again for U.S. households

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting on Thursday, December 15, U.S. households can order up to four free COVID-19 tests through the mail. The free kits are a part of a plan to help stop the surge of covid infections according to White House officials. Tests can be ordered online, all...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

New report shows South Carolina residents lottery spending habits

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for spending on lottery tickets, according to a new report from LendingTree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The team analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the U.S. Bureau...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious of scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released some tips on how you can make sure you don’t become a victim of scams or financial fraud. Several of those tips include:. Be cautious of digital money transfers like Venmo or Zelle. Never share a password...
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC
News19 WLTX

Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
SUMTER, SC
cn2.com

Judy Rauppius Named 2022 Health Professional of the Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – NAMI South Carolina names Judy Rauppius of NAMI Piedmont Tri-County (NAMI PTC) as the 2022 Health Professional of the Year from the South Carolina Association for the Advancement of Health Education. See below for full release:. COLUMBIA, SC — In November, NAMI South...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
fmarion.edu

FMU graduates first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners

During Friday night’s Commencement exercises, Francis Marion University graduated its first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners. This program is the newest in a growing list of advanced healthcare offerings available at FMU. The degree coursework is designed to prepare advanced practice registered nurses to be psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners across the lifespan in acute and non-acute settings.

