Flu deaths on the rise, DHEC says
Flu deaths are on the rise, health officials say. According to DHEC, numbers show flu deaths are 24 times higher than they were in 2021. Experts say it’s a season that is in the record books for one of the highest in a decade. “this is a tough season,...
Medical University of South Carolina ends pediatric transgender hormonal care
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic. The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy. “Officials from MUSC have informed […]
South Carolina Resident Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID - Instead of May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane
South Carolina now says its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a reprieve and extension from the former deadline of May 3, 2023, as I wrote last month.
Thousands of SC veterans to qualify for additional benefits beginning Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Come the new year, thousands of South Carolina veterans are in for more benefits. This comes as the Pact Act, which provides benefits for veterans exposed to certain toxins, was recently expanded. “It’s a long time coming the VFW had a big influence on pushing this...
Free covid tests are available again for U.S. households
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting on Thursday, December 15, U.S. households can order up to four free COVID-19 tests through the mail. The free kits are a part of a plan to help stop the surge of covid infections according to White House officials. Tests can be ordered online, all...
Dept. of Employment and Workforce: SC unemployment rate 3.3% in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says there were more than 5,000 fewer people working in South Carolina in November than October. That being said, there are still nearly 10,000 more people working in the state than at the same time last year. Officials say...
School Social Worker Krystal Green helps students overcome challenges
So much can happen in a student’s life in and out of school – they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle.
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data released Friday reveals nearly half of South Carolinians who are old enough and eligible to work are not employed or actively looking for a job. That comes as more than 100,000 jobs are open across South Carolina, while the state’s unemployment rate remains historically...
Survey finds consumers primarily using debit to purchase holiday gifts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It’s that time of year when we are all rushing to buy Christmas gifts. A new survey finds a growing number of Americans are planning to use debit over credit this season to make those holiday purchases. Jenn Sullivan hears from one expert who says you...
New report shows South Carolina residents lottery spending habits
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for spending on lottery tickets, according to a new report from LendingTree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The team analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the U.S. Bureau...
SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious of scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released some tips on how you can make sure you don’t become a victim of scams or financial fraud. Several of those tips include:. Be cautious of digital money transfers like Venmo or Zelle. Never share a password...
Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
U.S. House passes law honoring SC college student kidnapped, killed by man posing as Uber driver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. House has passed a new safety law in honor of a University of South Carolina college student who was kidnapped and murdered by a man impersonating an uber driver in 2019. Samantha “Sami” Josephson, 21, was out with friends on a Friday night in...
Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
Judy Rauppius Named 2022 Health Professional of the Year
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – NAMI South Carolina names Judy Rauppius of NAMI Piedmont Tri-County (NAMI PTC) as the 2022 Health Professional of the Year from the South Carolina Association for the Advancement of Health Education. See below for full release:. COLUMBIA, SC — In November, NAMI South...
School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
FMU graduates first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners
During Friday night’s Commencement exercises, Francis Marion University graduated its first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners. This program is the newest in a growing list of advanced healthcare offerings available at FMU. The degree coursework is designed to prepare advanced practice registered nurses to be psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners across the lifespan in acute and non-acute settings.
