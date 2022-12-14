ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens County, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead, another injured from shooting in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened in north Spokane. Police responded to an apartment complex at East Wedgewood Avenue and North Colton Street early Sunday morning. The Spokane Police Department says the victim who got hurt was taken to a local hospital.   Authorities arrested a 16-year-old teenage murder suspect...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa found dead in Stevens County

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday, the Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed. “On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family,” Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander said. “Our hearts are heavy today. Please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead.”
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)

The Spokane Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. According to the officials, a car struck two pedestrians. The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. They have also...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 hospitalized after two-car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt

Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

I-90 back open after downed power line blocks both lanes

SPOKANE, Wash — The I-90 is now back open in both directions after a downed power line fully blocked both lanes. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the power line fell around 10 a.m. near Four Lakes, about ten miles away from Spokane. Both lanes were blocked for about an hour.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages

SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

Injuries Sustained In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)

According to the Washington State Police and the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Spokane. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue. Two cars were involved in...
SPOKANE, WA

