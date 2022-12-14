Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Spokane Regional Air Support Rescue 3 saves man from avalanche in Columbia County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in saving a man from an avalanche on Table Rock Mountain. On December 2, Rescue 3 says a man was swept off his snow bike in the avalanche. The victim was believed to have a broken or dislocated hip.
One dead, another injured from shooting in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened in north Spokane. Police responded to an apartment complex at East Wedgewood Avenue and North Colton Street early Sunday morning. The Spokane Police Department says the victim who got hurt was taken to a local hospital. Authorities arrested a 16-year-old teenage murder suspect...
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Suspect in kidnapping, murder in Peaceful Valley held on $1 million bond
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman accused of the kidnapping and murder of a man in downtown Spokane is now being held on a $1 million bond. Larren Parker, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The body of Andy Hernandez was discovered on the trail in Peaceful Valley in late October. According to court documents, Hernandez was kidnapped...
FOX 28 Spokane
Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa found dead in Stevens County
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday, the Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed. “On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family,” Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander said. “Our hearts are heavy today. Please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead.”
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
Nationwide Report
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Spokane Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. According to the officials, a car struck two pedestrians. The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. They have also...
FOX 28 Spokane
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body...
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
4 hospitalized after two-car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
KXLY
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
I-90 back open after downed power line blocks both lanes
SPOKANE, Wash — The I-90 is now back open in both directions after a downed power line fully blocked both lanes. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the power line fell around 10 a.m. near Four Lakes, about ten miles away from Spokane. Both lanes were blocked for about an hour.
Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages
SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
Nationwide Report
Injuries Sustained In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
According to the Washington State Police and the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Spokane. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue. Two cars were involved in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies warn of scammers using fear, fake kidnapping to extort cash payments
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was nearly scammed of $1,300 after a phone call demanded cash in exchange for his kidnapped daughter. According to Spokane Valley Police Department, an employee at Money Tree called for a welfare check after a man came in and handed her a note, telling her to call 911 and people had been kidnapped.
KHQ Right Now
Cocoa, cats, and canines! SCRAPS waives adoption fees at in-person adoption events
SPOKANE, Wash. - The SCRAPS shelter has reached full capacity, with tons of furry friends in…
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control laws
SPOKANE, Wash. - Outrage is brewing in Spokane, Washington, after a 19-year-old man who fired a gun into the air and shut down a local elementary school was given credit for time served and released from jail last week.
Comments / 0