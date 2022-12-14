ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Bounces Bradley, 76-57

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points with four steals to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley Saturday for the Razorbacks’ annual trip to North Little Rock and Simmons Bank Arena. A crowd of 16,675 marked the second-largest attended...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy