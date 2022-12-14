There are several universal questions that we may never get answers to. Are we alone in the universe? Is there life after death? And why on earth couldn't Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) climb onto the door at the end of "Titanic?" Well, it appears we finally have an answer to the latter from none other than director James Cameron. Following its release, "Titanic" became a worldwide phenomenon, to say the least. The film went on to become the first to ever earn $1 billion worldwide (via BBC) and received a record-breaking 14 Academy Award nominations, taking home 11 golden statuettes, including best picture (via History). The story of the fictional star-crossed lovers aboard the real-life ill-fated vessel might have sunk all competition at the box office and throughout award season, but over time, one question has plagued both the film and its director over 25 years later.

1 DAY AGO