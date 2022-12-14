ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Resumes Free COVID-19 Test Program for a Limited Time

The Biden administration on Thursday will resume its free COVID-19 at-home test program for a limited time, allowing households to order up to four tests as a part of its “winter preparedness plan” to combat a potential coronavirus surge in the coming months. The program was suspended in...
Salon

"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now

Restrictive asset rules make financial security and independence hopelessly out of reach for individuals and families that need them the most. While middle-class households often have cash reserves and other investments they can rely on in times of need, many of those receiving welfare benefits are forced to maintain minimal savings due to strict asset…
The Independent

Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults

Lenore Angey never imagined she'd have to go back to work at age 76. With an ailing husband and the highest prices she can remember for everything from milk to gasoline, the retired school lunch worker from Cleveland, Ohio, now works part time as a salesperson at a local department store to cover the costs of food and medicine. “The holidays are going to be tough, and it's not just for seniors,” said Angey, who said she was happy to get an extra 10 hours a week during the busy shopping season. “Luckily my daughter-in-law did all the cooking...
CLEVELAND, OH
MSNBC

The Democrat about to lead Arizona is too timid on immigration

Democrat Katie Hobbs, who will be sworn in as Arizona's governor next month, is right to describe outgoing Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s use of shipping containers as a makeshift border wall as evidence that Ducey favors “political stunts at the expense of taxpayer dollars.” Those protesting what’s been called a “junkyard fence” have demonstrated that it can be easily scaled, environmentalists have pointed out that it is harmful to the ecosystem, and the federal government sued Arizona on Wednesday accusing it of trespassing on federal land.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Time is short for Congress to enhance retirement security for all Americans

Adequately preparing for a financially secure retirement has long been an uphill battle for many Americans due to changing demographics, increasing longevity, and other factors. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and an unsteady and uncertain economic environment have presented further significant challenges for many seeking to save. Passage of commonsense, bipartisan retirement-focused legislation before the end of…
TEXAS STATE
aarp.org

Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless

An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
TENNESSEE STATE
triangletribune.com

COVID-19 on rise among US seniors

Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. These alarming signs portend a difficult winter for seniors, which worries 81-year-old nursing home resident Bartley O’Hara,...
TEXAS STATE
optometrytimes.com

FDA approves latanoprost ophthalmic solution from Thea for reduction of IOP

As the first and only preservative-free formulation of latanoprost, IYUZEH 0.005% is approved to reduce IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Today, latanoprost ophthalmic solution (IYUZEH 0.005%; Thea Pharma) received FDA approval for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) for patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). The formulation is the first preservative-free formulation of latanoprost; traditionally, topical ocular preparations include preservatives such as benzalkonium chloride.
hstoday.us

Federal Government Offers More Free COVID-19 Tests

The Administration announced today that COVIDTests.gov is open for a limited round of ordering this winter. Starting today, all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to them for free. In the absence of Congress providing additional funding for the nation’s COVID-19 response, the Administration has acted with its limited existing funding to add more at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation’s stockpile and support this round of ordering ahead of continued increases in COVID-19 cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy