Read full article on original website
Related
15 Million Americans Are About to Lose Their Health Care. Congress Must Act | Opinion
It's time to avert an even greater disaster by preventing millions of eligible families from losing health care because of nothing more than missing paperwork.
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Resumes Free COVID-19 Test Program for a Limited Time
The Biden administration on Thursday will resume its free COVID-19 at-home test program for a limited time, allowing households to order up to four tests as a part of its “winter preparedness plan” to combat a potential coronavirus surge in the coming months. The program was suspended in...
A 'civil war' looms in the Republican party as Trump rages at polls showing DeSantis is more popular, warns GOP donor
Donald Trump railed at media outlets for reporting on polling that suggests Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would beat him in a primary match-up.
"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
Minimum wages set to increase in 27 states in 2023 by an average of $0.87
In 2023, the minimum wage was set to increase in 27 states. The increases range from $0.23 in Michigan (a 2.28% increase from 2022) to $1.50 in Nebraska (a 14.29% increase from 2022). one increase was set to take effect on December 31, 2022;. 22 increases were set to take...
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
Stimulus check update: There’s remaining payments to be distributed to some eligible Americans
Americans wishing for a fourth federal stimulus check have been repeatedly disappointed this year, as there have been few efforts to provide additional financial relief. Some lawmakers, however, continue to advocate for additional direct payments into the bank accounts of at least some Americans. December Financial Assistance. The US Rescue...
Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now
Restrictive asset rules make financial security and independence hopelessly out of reach for individuals and families that need them the most. While middle-class households often have cash reserves and other investments they can rely on in times of need, many of those receiving welfare benefits are forced to maintain minimal savings due to strict asset…
Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults
Lenore Angey never imagined she'd have to go back to work at age 76. With an ailing husband and the highest prices she can remember for everything from milk to gasoline, the retired school lunch worker from Cleveland, Ohio, now works part time as a salesperson at a local department store to cover the costs of food and medicine. “The holidays are going to be tough, and it's not just for seniors,” said Angey, who said she was happy to get an extra 10 hours a week during the busy shopping season. “Luckily my daughter-in-law did all the cooking...
Social Security Tips for Couples in Different Situations
Filing for Social Security benefits may seem like a straightforward proposition. As soon as you retire, you simply claim your benefits and live off that income in retirement. Unfortunately, there are...
MSNBC
The Democrat about to lead Arizona is too timid on immigration
Democrat Katie Hobbs, who will be sworn in as Arizona's governor next month, is right to describe outgoing Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s use of shipping containers as a makeshift border wall as evidence that Ducey favors “political stunts at the expense of taxpayer dollars.” Those protesting what’s been called a “junkyard fence” have demonstrated that it can be easily scaled, environmentalists have pointed out that it is harmful to the ecosystem, and the federal government sued Arizona on Wednesday accusing it of trespassing on federal land.
Time is short for Congress to enhance retirement security for all Americans
Adequately preparing for a financially secure retirement has long been an uphill battle for many Americans due to changing demographics, increasing longevity, and other factors. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and an unsteady and uncertain economic environment have presented further significant challenges for many seeking to save. Passage of commonsense, bipartisan retirement-focused legislation before the end of…
aarp.org
Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless
An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
Social Security: 2022’s COLA Was Behind Inflation By 50%, According to New Study
Social Security beneficiaries will soon see a big increase in their 2023 payments thanks to a record-high cost of living adjustment (COLA) -- one that increases amounts paid out by 8.7%, starting with...
triangletribune.com
COVID-19 on rise among US seniors
Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. These alarming signs portend a difficult winter for seniors, which worries 81-year-old nursing home resident Bartley O’Hara,...
optometrytimes.com
FDA approves latanoprost ophthalmic solution from Thea for reduction of IOP
As the first and only preservative-free formulation of latanoprost, IYUZEH 0.005% is approved to reduce IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Today, latanoprost ophthalmic solution (IYUZEH 0.005%; Thea Pharma) received FDA approval for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) for patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). The formulation is the first preservative-free formulation of latanoprost; traditionally, topical ocular preparations include preservatives such as benzalkonium chloride.
New government act to limit the cost of insulin for people on Medicare starting in January
CHICAGO -- Last month was National Diabetes Awareness Month. With almost 1.3 million Illinoisans diagnosed with the disease, people with diabetes make up 10% of the population, and another 3.4 million people have prediabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer for employer and individual...
hstoday.us
Federal Government Offers More Free COVID-19 Tests
The Administration announced today that COVIDTests.gov is open for a limited round of ordering this winter. Starting today, all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to them for free. In the absence of Congress providing additional funding for the nation’s COVID-19 response, the Administration has acted with its limited existing funding to add more at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation’s stockpile and support this round of ordering ahead of continued increases in COVID-19 cases.
Comments / 0