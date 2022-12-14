ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Shooter injures driver on I-95 in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County. The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m., and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95, between Sunrise and Oakland Park boulevards, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The man was hospitalized.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Woman injured during shooting at coffee shop in Broward

COOPER CITY, Fla – Detectives are searching for the shooter who injured a woman in a coffee shop on Sunday in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 9 a.m., to the Clutch Coffee at 9630 Stirling Rd., in Cooper City. BSO deputies with the robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Wrong-way crash kills Hyundai driver in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A 44-year-old man died after a car crash on Sunday morning in Doral, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The man who died was driving a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Northwest 25 Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a grey 2021 Honda CRV at Northwest 99 Avenue, police said.
DORAL, FL
Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Hollywood home early Saturday morning. According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to 20th Avenue and Rodman Street for a crash. Bettineschi said that preliminary information shows the driver of a car...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say

MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
MIAMI, FL
Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Burglar targets Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A burglar stole from the Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m., on Friday, in Homestead. Surveillance video shows him using a brick to shatter a window before rushing inside the store, at 220 N Krome Ave. The burglar used a T-shirt to cover his face,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
People in Miami may not see human being on next Uber Eats order

MIAMI – Robots, that’s right robots, may soon be delivering your next Uber Eats restaurant order. Uber Eats unveiled the six-wheeled robots for the first time on Thursday to customers in Miami. It’s part of a new partnership between Uber Eats and the robotics firm Cartken. The...
MIAMI, FL
Sushi Lab is the new restaurant on the beach you must check out!

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – How does sushi on the beach sound?. Well, a father and son duo from New York have created just that experience in Pompano Beach. We know that Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hotspots to open up shop, but the owners say they see Pompano Beach as up and coming, so they had to catch the wave.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic heads to FLA Live Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. – The AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is coming to FLA Live Arena in South Florida on Saturday. Tipoff begins at noon with UCF facing off against Missouri. The second game of the doubleheader has Florida State taking on St. John’s at 2:30 p.m. Fans attending...
SUNRISE, FL
Full Moon Fever at North Beach Music Festival

Miami Beach, FLA. – Jam band fans packed the North Beach Bandshell for the 2nd annual North Beach Music Festival from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. The music got started Friday night with Lemon City Trio, followed by guitar wizard Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer before moe. closed out the night with two full sets in the Bandshell!
MIAMI BEACH, FL

