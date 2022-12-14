Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Shooter injures driver on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured a driver on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Broward County. The shooting was at about 4:30 a.m., and injured a man on the northbound lanes of I-95, between Sunrise and Oakland Park boulevards, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The man was hospitalized.
More residents complain about ‘hateful’ mail carrier in Broward
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – North Lauderdale residents are waiting for change after they reported a United States Postal Service carrier known as Veronica is not only mishandling their mail, but she is also spewing hate. Kristina Latchana was outraged by her behavior and shared a video of an exchange...
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
Woman injured during shooting at coffee shop in Broward
COOPER CITY, Fla – Detectives are searching for the shooter who injured a woman in a coffee shop on Sunday in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 9 a.m., to the Clutch Coffee at 9630 Stirling Rd., in Cooper City. BSO deputies with the robbery...
Wrong-way crash kills Hyundai driver in Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – A 44-year-old man died after a car crash on Sunday morning in Doral, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. The man who died was driving a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Northwest 25 Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a grey 2021 Honda CRV at Northwest 99 Avenue, police said.
Local leaders react to South Floridians being stuck in Peru; vow to bring them home safely
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local leaders and first responders are speaking out as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captain and Miami-Dade police sergeant remain stuck in Peru, along with about 200 other American citizens. “The American government, the State Department, needs to assure that Americans are safe in Peru and...
Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Hollywood home early Saturday morning. According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to 20th Avenue and Rodman Street for a crash. Bettineschi said that preliminary information shows the driver of a car...
Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say
MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
Miami police: Barricaded armed man surrenders, will receive mental health services
MIAMI – Miami police were called to a home Thursday night in regards to an armed man who made threats to harm himself, authorities said. According to authorities, officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by family members.
Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
Miami first responder says he’s stranded in Peru with around 200 American citizens
MIAMI – A first responder from South Florida says he is stranded abroad and is worried he may not be home for the holidays. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Brian Vega told Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez he is stranded with upwards of 200 other American citizens in a town near Machu Picchu in Peru.
Burglar targets Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A burglar stole from the Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m., on Friday, in Homestead. Surveillance video shows him using a brick to shatter a window before rushing inside the store, at 220 N Krome Ave. The burglar used a T-shirt to cover his face,...
BSO: Jewish inmates not allowed to light menorah candles during Chanukah
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Chanukah begins on Sunday evening, but Jewish inmates in Broward County will not be allowed to light a menorah with a real flame. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony told Local 10 News on Thursday that the restriction comes from the county’s fire marshal. “It’s a...
Weston Hills Country Club wants homeowner’s $100,000 pickup truck out of sight
WESTON, Fla. – A Weston Hills Country Club homeowner has been put on notice and told to park his new $100,000 pickup truck in a garage, out of sight, or face fines. That homeowner is gearing up for a fight, claiming the rules are outdated and ridiculous. “How long...
Miami woman wondering how she’ll pay medical bills following violent crash that took her leg
MIAMI – A South Florida woman says she’s happy to be alive after surviving a horrific crash in Miami. But as she continues to recover, she has more questions than answers about how she will pay her mounting medical bills. That woman, Eunice Torres, says she is also...
Paramount Miami Worldcenter to display ‘World’s Tallest Menorah’ during Hanukkah
MIAMI – In celebration of Hanukkah, the 60-story Paramount Miami World Center announced that “The World’s Tallest Menorah” will be lighting up South Florida’s skyline on Sunday. The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter is Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper. The superstructure is located at 851 NE...
People in Miami may not see human being on next Uber Eats order
MIAMI – Robots, that’s right robots, may soon be delivering your next Uber Eats restaurant order. Uber Eats unveiled the six-wheeled robots for the first time on Thursday to customers in Miami. It’s part of a new partnership between Uber Eats and the robotics firm Cartken. The...
Sushi Lab is the new restaurant on the beach you must check out!
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – How does sushi on the beach sound?. Well, a father and son duo from New York have created just that experience in Pompano Beach. We know that Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hotspots to open up shop, but the owners say they see Pompano Beach as up and coming, so they had to catch the wave.
Orange Bowl Basketball Classic heads to FLA Live Arena
SUNRISE, Fla. – The AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is coming to FLA Live Arena in South Florida on Saturday. Tipoff begins at noon with UCF facing off against Missouri. The second game of the doubleheader has Florida State taking on St. John’s at 2:30 p.m. Fans attending...
Full Moon Fever at North Beach Music Festival
Miami Beach, FLA. – Jam band fans packed the North Beach Bandshell for the 2nd annual North Beach Music Festival from Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11. The music got started Friday night with Lemon City Trio, followed by guitar wizard Brandon “Taz” Neiderauer before moe. closed out the night with two full sets in the Bandshell!
