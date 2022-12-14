ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ahead of winter storms, here's where to find cold weather shelters in Northern Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — As temperatures plummet and freezing rain turns to snow in some areas ahead of Christmas weekend, all residents should be prepared and have access to a warm shelter. Northern Virginia counties have listed resources for those in need on the coldest days of the year throughout the winter season. Find your county and the important details they've shared online below.
VIRGINIA STATE
Guide to New Year's Eve fireworks shows in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Cheers to new beginnings! Kick off 2023 with a bang by catching a fireworks show. We've compiled a list of where to watch the fireworks across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on New Year's Eve. The National Mall. Enjoy the amazing views and memorials on The National Mall...
WASHINGTON, DC
Flames engulf home in Fairfax Co.

LORTON, Va. — Firefighters battled a large house fire in Lorton, Virginia, early Tuesday morning. Flames destroyed the Fairfax County home, but all people inside were able to escape, firefighters said. A spokesperson with Fairfax Fire and Rescue Services said units were dispatched to the 11300 block of River...
LORTON, VA
DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety

WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
WASHINGTON, DC
How to protect your home this winter

WASHINGTON — If you've been putting off winterizing your home, here is your reminder to do so before it gets too cold. And with drastic temperature drops in the forecast, now is the best time to get your house ready for winter. Save on heating costs as well as...
WASHINGTON, DC
Pedestrian dead after crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from Nov. 30 about police departments increasing law enforcement after fatal crashes across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, Fairfax County police said. The crash...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV

WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
WASHINGTON, DC
34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
VERIFY: How to dispose of common holiday items

WASHINGTON — The season of giving can mean throwing a lot of things away. From the lights on your porch, to the trays in your kitchen, we'll Verify what you can actually recycle. THE QUESTION:. How should you dispose of common holiday items?. THE SOURCES:. Republic Services, a major...
WASHINGTON, DC
Industrial accident leads to man's death in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A man has lost his life following an "industrial accident" on Tuesday. Police said he was washing windows on a building when he fell to his death. The accident happened sometime before 10 a.m. when DC police were called to the scene at the1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest. The man, who has been pronounced dead, appeared to have suffered injuries from a fall and was initially found unconscious, not breathing. It is unclear at this point whether he was pronounced dead at the scene or at the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
'No areas are good anymore' | Brother of man killed at gas station talks carjacking epidemic

LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County police have put up a $25,000 reward as the epidemic of carjackings turned deadly Monday evening. A 54-year-old man, Lee Alexander Thomas, was shot and killed at his neighborhood gas station in Largo, according to his brother. Ernest Thomas said carjackers made off with his brother's white Lexus sedan. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that Lee Thomas was a Metro bus driver who was off-duty, in his own car at the time of the incident.
LARGO, MD
Grand jury indicts bus driver on 9 felony charges for driving drunk with busload of children in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A grand jury in Fairfax County, Virginia has indicted a bus driver on charges related to driving a school bus full of kindergartners while intoxicated. In October, 48-year-old Troy Reynolds was accused of being drunk while driving a bus with 44 kindergartners on board from Ben Murch Elementary School in D.C. The children were returning from a field trip to Cox Farms when Reynolds drove the bus off the road and into a ditch.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

