vikingvanguard.com
Friendship Formed at Puyallup High School
The basketball team of 1972 had just captured another SPSL Championship for the sixth consecutive year and the football team reclaimed the league title. But behind the bright yellow jerseys and the leather balls, there was something more, something deeper. There was an unbreakable bond of brotherhood that would last...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Teen Barrel Racer Places First in World Finals
Tru Most, who goes by Tru Blue in the horse arena, won first place last week in the YETI Junior World Finals of Barrel Racing in Las Vegas where she competed against 164 other teens in barrel racing. Most, who is a freshman at Mark Morris High School, competed with...
Aimaq, One-Time UW Transfer Target and Game-Beater, Re-Enters Portal
On a cold night almost exactly a year ago, then-Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq entered a half-full Alaska Airlines Arena and had his way with the University of Washington basketball team, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a 68-52 rout. Four months later, he was in the...
Prediction: Washington Huskies poised to flip Oregon Ducks All-American pledge
Rainier Beach (Washington) four-star cornerback and All-American Bowl selection Caleb Presley has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since early July. But in the past few weeks, the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back has wavered, taking a visit to the University of Washington and admitting he was ...
lhsledger.org
Cruize Corvin has Committed to UW
Lakes cross country runner and state champion Cruize Corvin has signed to run with the University of Washington. Cruize was undefeated in the 3A classification and helped lead his cross country team to 5th place in the state. The team was undefeated in the leagues districts, and Cruize is one of the top runners in Lakes High Schools history.
UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow
Come Wednesday, when Kalen Deboer sits down with the media to discuss his newly signed University of Washington football recruits, the conversation surely will steer to the well-regarded wide receivers, the much-needed defensive backs, certainly the potential headliner in Texas edge rusher Anthony James II. Yet one player coming to...
beachconnection.net
Caution on Oregon Coast Range, Washington Coast Routes: Snow This Week
(Oregon Coast) - Snow, snow and more snow: that's kind of the message that's being sent out from various weather outlets, for the lower parts of the Willamette Valley, Portland and Vancouver, Washington. Yet the Oregon Coast Range and some routes to the Washington coast are going to be much more of a winter wonderland in the next week – but in a far more annoying way. (Photo of Highway 26 in snow at nigh, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
tuhswolf.com
“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon
As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
Taeshaun Lyons, nation's top uncommitted wide receiver, chooses Washington Huskies, but doesn't plan to sign until February
Tennyson (California) wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons, the nation's No. 30 wide receiver, entered the weekend as the top pass-catcher available anywhere in the county. On Friday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound pass-catcher put an end to that process, at least verbally, committing to the Washington ...
KXRO.com
Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury
A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Frigid temps and lowland snow on the horizon
Bust out the gloves, puffy coat and cozy socks! Western Washington is bracing for a frigid week. There could be lowland snow at times this week. However, no particular storm looks major. Earlier this morning, freezing fog developed across many neighborhoods in Puget Sound. Be on the lookout for icy...
Results Solidify Joe Kent’s Defeat as Recount Wraps Up
A call for a recount of votes in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District has so far failed to change any outcomes of the Nov. 8 general election. The Lewis County Auditor’s Office held its recount and re-certification on Friday morning, spurred by a call from candidate Joe Kent, whose campaign paid $48,589.05 for the machine recount of all 323,927 ballots cast in the race.
Plans for 600-acre golf resort along Washington coastline reach final stages
WESTPORT, Wash. — For years, Ryann Day thought of Westport as a family destination. A place where he's grown captivated by the magic of Washington's Pacific coast and one with nature. But in the back of his mind, he always thought something was missing. Golf. "I would jog up...
q13fox.com
Tomorrow's forecast: Lowland snow for some and dangerous wind chills
Seattle - It's going to be cold with isolated showers and flurries tonight. Most of the area will be dry as temperatures continue to fluctuated between the mid-upper 30s. Here is a look at your morning forecast:. Tomorrow is hent he fun begins! Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
KOMO News
Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend
If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
Chances of freezing rain, some snow in forecast next week. What you need to know
There will be an increased chance of freezing rain in the interior valleys of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington early next week as temperatures in the mid 30s and low 40s persist in the greater Portland area.
‘Armed, suicidal, homicidal’ man shot by Kelso officer
A man said to be armed with a gun and suicidal inside a Longview house with his wife and children was shot by a Kelso police officer who helped respond to the scene.
