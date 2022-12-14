Read full article on original website
Collider
'SNL': Austin Butler Really Loves Marzipan in New Sketch
Kids love...Marzipan? An ad trying to make Marzipan happen enlists a group of strange British children to try and sell the treat and in Austin Butler's frankly great episode hosting Saturday Night Live, this is one of the stranger sketches. The concept is simply just a bunch of kids trying to convince us that Marzipan is good. For those who don't know, Marzipan is just sugar, honey, and almond meal all put together, so it is a treat that tastes like nuts and that's about it. Not that it is a bad thing but in the sketch, when Kenan Thompson compared it to a plethora of chocolate treats in the beginning and called Marzipan the best option, we were immediately reminded we were watching a comedy show.
Collider
'SNL': Please Don't Destroy Want Austin Butler to Invest in Their Company
Every time there is a Please Don't Destroy sketch, we know something chaotic is on the horizon. Whether it is the camera working overtime to make us sit on the edge of our seats or bringing us the most uncomfortable of situations, the comedy group loves to put fans in a moment where we worry about what is about to come out of their mouths. Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy love to bring mess to Saturday Night Live and with host Austin Butler, we weren't sure where this sketch was going.
Collider
'SNL': Austin Butler Is Too Good at a Game Show in New Sketch
Game shows are already hard but what if someone is cheating? On Saturday Night Live, host Austin Butler came onto the show talking about how shy he was as a kid but then showed us all how willing he was to poke fun at himself and just have a really good time on the sketch show. With musical guest Lizzo, the episode posed a lot of fascinating questions with its sketches. Like what would happen if you went on a game show and one of the other contestants was so good at it that you didn't even have a chance?
Collider
'SNL': Austin Butler Shares Emotional Tribute to His Mother in Opening Monologue
Saturday Night Live gave fans a wonderful holiday kick-off with a Christmas special episode which was hosted by Austin Butler with Lizzo as the musical guest. The episode was also bittersweet because it was Cecily Strong's last episode on the series, making her the longest serving Saturday Night Live female cast member. So with that in mind, the episode started off with a fun cold-open into what is one of the more heartfelt monologues we've seen in a while. Which is staying something for the show that is known for guests sharing how excited they are to finally be on the sketch comedy juggernaut.
Collider
'SNL': Austin Butler Sucks at Party Games in White Elephant Sketch
Have you ever gotten mad during a White Elephant gift exchange? Well, you have an ally in host Austin Butler. Saturday Night Live posed an important question: What do you do when someone brings the perfect gift for you, only to have it stolen by your supposed friend? Butler came to the sketch comedy show with a lot of energy and excitement, and it worked with sketches like this when he played a brat of a man who refuses to play by the rules of the White Elephant. And to be honest, I don't entirely blame him.White Elephant is a game that will either leave you feeling victorious or angry, there really is no in-between.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Collider
'SNL': Jewish Elvis Is the Hit of the Retirement Home
Austin Butler really would have made his mother proud with how good he was at hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lizzo. And don't worry, there were plenty of nods to the fact that Butler is, most likely, going to be nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis where Butler plays Elvis Presley. Including a commentary about his new "voice" in the monologue and a sketch called "Jewish Elvis" where Butler, dressed in drag, played an older woman in love with Jewish Elvis (Sarah Sherman).
Collider
'SNL': Jennifer Coolidge Is Easily Impressed by Christmas in New Sketch
You kind of have to be great at many a things to be on Saturday Night Live but being good at impressions is a stand out. Which is why Chloe Fineman's take on The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is so funny. As a society, we're obsessed with Coolidge because she's truly and honestly one of the funniest people in the world. It's because she has this way of delivering lines that truly just makes her feel like both someone who is the smartest person you've ever met as well as a child just discovering something for the first time and she's a comedic genuis.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio's Exploration of War and Religion Makes It More Than Just a Puppet Story
Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale Pinocchio has finally dropped on Netflix. Not only did Disney also release a remake of Pinocchio this year, but over the years there have been over twenty film adaptations of The Adventures of Pinocchio. The original book is clearly a popular piece of source material, but with each new incarnation, it makes one ask: why? Why and how is each version of Pinocchio different, and what does it bring to the table that every prior version did not? Steven Spielberg's 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence brings the story (based on a short story by Brian Aldiss) into the realm of science fiction while Disney's 2022 Pinocchio stuck very close to the original animated version. It's safe to say that Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio provides a style unique to the Mexican auteur, but what new meaning does it bring to the story that further warrants its existence? It's refreshing to see a remake of a frequently-adapted story that takes liberties, and the significance of these liberties is paramount to understanding the heart of this film.
Collider
'SNL': Austin Butler's Christmas Epiphany Makes People Uncomfortable in New Sketch
It isn't a shock that Saturday Night Live did a movie inspired sketch but this one seems to be one of their more outrageous takes and it was honestly pretty fun. Host Austin Butler proved that he overcame his boyhood shyness by knocking his sketches out of the park and with "A Christmas Epiphany", Butler did his best impression of Jimmy Stewart as he experienced his own version of It's a Wonderful Life for the holiday season. Which, who among us isn't trying to just have that Christmas realization? Maybe even find someone to lasso a moon for us?
Collider
How to Watch 'Black Christmas'
Most people know Christmas as a time when families come together to drink eggnog and open presents, but it's also a time when film fans can watch many movies set on the holiday. These movies include plenty of comedies and dramas such as Miracle on 34th Street and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and plenty of action films such as Batman Returns and, of course, Die Hard. However, there are also various horror movies that fans of the genre can watch on Christmas, and one example is none other than 1974's Black Christmas. Shot in Canada and directed by the late American filmmaker Bob Clark, who would go on to direct 1986's A Christmas Story, this movie is set in an unnamed college in the US and follows several sorority sisters that are receiving increasingly obscene phone calls from a deranged maniac who plans to pick them off one-by-one. Despite being a Canadian film, Black Christmas received a theatrical release in North America where it was originally marketed as Silent Night, Evil Night. Even though the film was initially a box office bomb in the US, it is now considered a horror masterpiece full of shocking kills, darkly comedic moments, and even ahead-of-its-time feminist commentary.
Collider
‘Scream’: Kevin Williamson Wishes He Could Bring This Character Back from the Dead
If you don’t have it marked on your calendar, we’re now less than 100 days, and counting, until Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s Scream VI hits theaters. This means trailers are dropping, news is circulating, and fans’ hopes and theories are more than likely stirring up again. Now that we’re approaching the franchise’s sixth film, we’re due for some supernatural, resurrection aspects typical of slasher movies – New York today, deep space tomorrow. So who, if you could, would you bring back? Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was curious who original Scream screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, would choose and why, and it’s a good one.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals If He Thinks Quaritch Is Redeemed
As James Cameron prepared his sequels to his mega-success Avatar, one of the more intriguing aspects of the production was that Stephen Lang, who played the first film’s villain, Colonel Miles Quaritch, would be returning for Avatar: The Way of Water and the rest of the franchise. This was particularly notable since Colonel Quaritch seemingly died, shot through the chest with an arrow by Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Cameron has said of Quaritch that “His character will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of our new three-film saga.” You know, like from dead to alive and so forth.
Collider
All the Ways James Cameron References James Cameron in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. James Cameron movies are a staple for fans of the director. You have your favorite and you sort of rally behind that. So it isn't that surprising that in Avatar: The Way of Water, there are callbacks to Cameron's previous work. Avatar: The Way of Water is, like its predecessor, visually stunning. You're transported to a completely different world and, in Pandora's case, you don't even mind the parts of the movie that are lacking. You're so completely overwhelmed by the beauty of the Na'vi and their home that you sort of fade away into it.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
Collider
Why 'Criminal Minds' Main Character Is Definitely Spencer Reid
One of TV’s most addictive crime procedurals has returned with its 16th season (Criminal Minds: Evolution), but one very important character is glaringly missing. It’s surprising (and more than a little disappointing) that the literal genius Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is not returning for the 16th season, especially considering how prominent he was in Criminal Minds proper. There’s a reason for this Reid-shaped gap in the show (and it’s not just because he’s a fan favorite).
Collider
'Night Court' Revival Footage Shows the Next Generation of Justice
The era of reboots and revivals seems to be never-ending, and NBC has now gotten in on the action. The network has released a video showing off a first look at the upcoming series Night Court, a rebooted sequel of the iconic 1980s sitcom of the same name. The series will star Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the original series' protagonist, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
Collider
First 'Barbie' Trailer Gives Margot Robbie a Vintage Look
Some months ago, it seemed like all the internet could talk about was Barbie. That happened because the upcoming blockbuster stars Margot Robbie (who plays the title character) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie's boyfriend Ken) were filming some external shots in the Florida streets, so it generated quite a lot of buzz. Now, however, it has been a while since we’re snowed under with Barbie news, so it’s the perfect time to take a peek at the movie’s first trailer and discover what it will all look like on the silver screen.
