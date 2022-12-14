Most people know Christmas as a time when families come together to drink eggnog and open presents, but it's also a time when film fans can watch many movies set on the holiday. These movies include plenty of comedies and dramas such as Miracle on 34th Street and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and plenty of action films such as Batman Returns and, of course, Die Hard. However, there are also various horror movies that fans of the genre can watch on Christmas, and one example is none other than 1974's Black Christmas. Shot in Canada and directed by the late American filmmaker Bob Clark, who would go on to direct 1986's A Christmas Story, this movie is set in an unnamed college in the US and follows several sorority sisters that are receiving increasingly obscene phone calls from a deranged maniac who plans to pick them off one-by-one. Despite being a Canadian film, Black Christmas received a theatrical release in North America where it was originally marketed as Silent Night, Evil Night. Even though the film was initially a box office bomb in the US, it is now considered a horror masterpiece full of shocking kills, darkly comedic moments, and even ahead-of-its-time feminist commentary.

