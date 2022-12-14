ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, ME

Piscataquis County woman on probation faces more drug charges

Drug agents reportedly found meth and fentanyl at the home of a Brownville woman who was on probation for a previous drug trafficking conviction. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Krystin Mathewson was taken into custody after deputies searched her home on Thursday. Police say sheriffs allegedly found meth, fentanyl, a firearm and stolen property, as well as $2,200 in drug proceeds.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It

There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
MAINE STATE
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, December 15, 2022

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice December 15, 2022. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
MAINE STATE
New Balance expanding production, adding jobs in Maine

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - New Balance is expanding its factory in Skowhegan and nearly doubling its workforce there. The company, which is based in Boston, said it will invest about $65 million in construction and equipment at the Skowhegan site. The planned expansion with double New Balance’s production capacity at the factory and add more than 200 new jobs, bringing the total to 450.
SKOWHEGAN, ME

