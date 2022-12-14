Read full article on original website
Piscataquis County woman on probation faces more drug charges
Drug agents reportedly found meth and fentanyl at the home of a Brownville woman who was on probation for a previous drug trafficking conviction. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Krystin Mathewson was taken into custody after deputies searched her home on Thursday. Police say sheriffs allegedly found meth, fentanyl, a firearm and stolen property, as well as $2,200 in drug proceeds.
Brownville woman arrested for drug trafficking
BROWNVILLE– A Brownville woman has been arrested for drug trafficking. Last night deputies from the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence in Brownville. Upon search they found methamphetamine, fentanyl along with a firearm and stolen property and 2,200 dollars in suspected drug proceeds.
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, December 15, 2022
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice December 15, 2022. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
State fines company $6K for violating building permit in Beaver Cove
BEAVER COVE, Maine — A company with a permit to build two single-family houses in Beaver Cove will have to pay a $6,150 fine and restore vegetation, leaving the Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission members to wonder how to better thwart violations such as these. MCR Properties, LLC,...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
New Balance expanding production, adding jobs in Maine
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - New Balance is expanding its factory in Skowhegan and nearly doubling its workforce there. The company, which is based in Boston, said it will invest about $65 million in construction and equipment at the Skowhegan site. The planned expansion with double New Balance’s production capacity at the factory and add more than 200 new jobs, bringing the total to 450.
