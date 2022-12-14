The win over Nashville on Thursday was a costly one for the Jets, as both Nate Schmidt and Blake Wheeler were injured during the game. Schmidt has an upper body injury thanks to a hit he took from the Predators Tanner Jeannot and will be out four-to-six weeks. Blake Wheeler had a procedure yesterday and is gone for four weeks with a lower body injury. Tonight, against Vancouver, Karson Kuhlman will make his Jets debut on the right side of Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti. Kyle Capobianco will play his fourth game of the season alongside Dylan Samberg on the third defence pairing. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby will come back into the lineup and will play on the right side of Kevin Stenlund and David Gustafsson.

1 DAY AGO