GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
SAY WHAT - 'BE IN A PLAYOFF SPOT AT CHRISTMAS'
A rundown on what was talked about after today's morning skate in San Jose. Darry Sutter on the importance of this four-game Califronia road trip. "I know it sounds old but it's one game at a time. Our goal is to be in a playoff spot at Christmas. That's still my goal. Outside expectations are just that."
Preview: Sharks vs. Flames
The San Jose Sharks take on the Calgary Flames at SAP Center in San Jose for their second half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. After last night's assist in Los Angeles, Erik Karlsson is one point away...
RELEASE: Oilers sign Demers to two-way contract
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have signed defenceman Jason Demers to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the National Hockey League level. Edmonton signed the 34-year-old to a professional tryout (PTO) agreement on Sept. 19 and released him on Oct. 10 following the completion of the Oilers pre-season schedule.
Projected Lineup: December 18 vs. Pittsburgh
RALEIGH, NC. - After Antti Raanta produced a 26-save win for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, the team will turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net against Pittsburgh Sunday. The 23-year-old has been thrust into Calder Trophy discussions after producing shutouts in back-to-back games last Saturday on Long Island and then again Tuesday in Detroit. His three perfect games this season are tied for the league lead, his .923 save percentage ranks eighth among all qualified NHL goaltenders, and the Canes have earned points in 12 of his 13 games played this season.
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Hard-Fought Game to Sabres on Saturday
Arizona plays next against Montreal on Monday at Mullett Arena. Shayne Gostisbehere and Barrett Hayton scored, and Connor Ingram made 38 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 at Mullett Arena on Saturday. Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson each had three-point nights for the Sabres, who...
'He was amazing' | Breaking down Tuch's late PK in win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS - Alex Tuch stepped over the boards for a crucial penalty kill with the Sabres protecting a one-goal lead during the third period against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. He lined up to the right of Tage Thompson, who took the opening draw on the left dot in the defensive zone.
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ VAN
The win over Nashville on Thursday was a costly one for the Jets, as both Nate Schmidt and Blake Wheeler were injured during the game. Schmidt has an upper body injury thanks to a hit he took from the Predators Tanner Jeannot and will be out four-to-six weeks. Blake Wheeler had a procedure yesterday and is gone for four weeks with a lower body injury. Tonight, against Vancouver, Karson Kuhlman will make his Jets debut on the right side of Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti. Kyle Capobianco will play his fourth game of the season alongside Dylan Samberg on the third defence pairing. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby will come back into the lineup and will play on the right side of Kevin Stenlund and David Gustafsson.
Caps Close Homestand vs. Detroit
Washington's three-game homestand concludes on Monday night when the Detroit Red Wings visit Capital One Arena for the first of two times this season. Monday's game is the rubber match of the homestand for the Caps, who defeated Toronto by a 5-2 count on Saturday night after dropping the opener to Dallas on Thursday, 2-1.
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
TBL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game losing skid when they face the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. It was a disappointing result after head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to tie the game on back-to-back goals by winger Cole Caufield just 3:26 apart. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg put Anaheim in front again just four minutes later, and the Ducks added a pair of empty-netters down the stretch to cap the scoring. Goaltender Jake Allen made 27 saves. Anaheim had lost nine straight on the road (0-7-2) before defeating Montreal.
Projected Lineup: Dec. 16 at Calgary
After a thrilling come-from-behind win that included a last-minute shorthanded goal, an overturned overtime winner and shootout attempts denied to two of the League's top offensive players, the St. Louis Blues are back to work again - this time for an 8 p.m. CT matchup against the Calgary Flames (BSMW, 101 ESPN).
The Backcheck: Winning streak extended in Montreal
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday night's win over the Canadiens. The Tampa Bay Lightning collected a season-long, fifth-straight victory Saturday night with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the first game of a four-game road trip. Leading the way for the Bolts was Brandon Hagel, who recorded a three-point night with two goals and one assist for the second-straight game while extending his point streak to five games, tied for the longest of his career.
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Jets
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (home), Dec. 29 (away), and Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-22-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 10-9-1-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-1-0 in their last 5 games against Winnipeg (5-4-1 in...
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
Ryan Ufko Named to Team USA's 2023 World Junior Championship Roster
Predators Defensive Prospect has 13 Points (3g-10a) in 16 Outings with UMass Minutemen. Nashville Predators defensive prospect Ryan Ufko is headed to Moncton. After impressing at Team USA's junior selection camp, the 19-year-old Smithtown, N.Y., native earned a spot on the team's 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship roster. This will...
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Run it Back, Lead Ducks to 4-3 Win Over Oilers
John Klingberg broke another third-period tie and Lukas Dostal made 46 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers today at Rogers Place. Anaheim closed its four-game Canadian road trip (2-2-0) with back-to-back victories, improving to 9-20-3 on the season. Klingberg, Sam Carrick, Cam Fowler and...
Preview: December 17 vs. Dallas
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 17-6-6 (40 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 15. Stars Record: 18-8-5 (41 Points, 1st, Central Division) Stars Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 15. NEWS...
Blues recall Brown from conditioning assignment
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Logan Brown from his conditioning assignment with its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Will Bitten to Springfield. Brown, 24, posted two assists...
Heika's Take: The Stars find another way to put a point in the bank
RALEIGH, NC - As measuring sticks go, this five-game road trip the Stars are on is pretty intense. Dallas played some very good teams so far in the Penguins, Devils, Capitals and Hurricanes, and the problem with very good teams is they have the tendency to play very good hockey.
