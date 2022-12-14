Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season

SOMERSET, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season.

Gratitude Adjustment sponsors the Lengths of Love program and provides support and assistance to children who have been exposed to parental addiction. Each year, during the holidays, the staff looks to give back to those kids who have experienced so much in their short lifetimes.

On Dec. 21, at Sk8ter’s Paradise in Somerset, the organization will hold its annual holiday party. Kids and their caregivers will be able to experience a night of fun-filled with skating, games, food, and a visit from Santa.

Lengths of Love also partnered with “Toys for Tots” and will be providing gifts to the children in attendance.

Christy Fox explained why this event is so important in supporting children whose parents are either incarcerated or in the recovery process.

Fox said, “I just feel like we are still in the middle of an overdose epidemic and our young population is really suffering the consequences of absentee parenting. We want to normalize that and let these kids know they do have support and they are not alone in this.”

