Dillon, CO

CBS Denver

Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts

Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist

Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest. 
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Structure fire in the Town of Lyons

Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
LYONS, CO
9NEWS

63-year-old man dies weeks after being shot in Denver

DENVER — A man who was shot late last month in Denver died from his injuries on Tuesday and now police are seeking tips about his death. Denver officers responded to the 1500 block of North Uinta Street just north of East Colfax Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.
DENVER, CO

