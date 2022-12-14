Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
Driver clocked going 103 mph in Boulder
Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.
Jeffco shooting suspect located, threat to public lifted
Deputies in Jefferson County were searching for a shooting suspect that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, but now, she is in stable condition and the suspect is in custody.
Missing Thornton mother of two found safe
A missing Thornton woman and mother of two was found safe Sunday and is being evaluated, according to police.
KKTV
Woman shot in apparent road rage case in Colorado, search for suspect underway
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect is underway after a 58-year-old woman was reportedly shot in Wheat Ridge on Wednesday. The shooting happened near 38th Avenue and Vance Street east of Wadsworth Boulevard at about 8 p.m.. “Initial reports suggest the victim vehicle may have cut...
Neighbors on edge after Jefferson County shooting
Neighbors are on edge following a shooting at the Bear Valley Club apartment complex in Jefferson County Saturday morning.
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
Colorado District Attorneys' Council pushes for new law addressing auto thefts
Prosecutors, law enforcement, and the governor have identified auto theft as a priority in the upcoming legislative session.Colorado is number one in the country for the rate of stolen vehicles. Since 2019, auto theft in the Denver metro area has increased 152%. Every county, with the exception of Broomfield, has seen increased vehicle thefts compared to last year.Prosecutors say the penalties simply aren't stiff enough. New data shows that 43% of people convicted of auto theft receive probation or a deferred sentence.Governor Polis met with the Colorado District Attorneys' Council and told them addressing auto theft was one of his...
18 cars damaged after RV fire spreads to other vehicles at Lakewood dealership
At least 18 cars were damaged after a fire that started in an RV spread to other vehicles at a Lakewood auto dealership Saturday morning.
One killed, two injured in crash on NB I-25 at East Quincy Ave. in Denver
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 25 at East Quincy Avenue Thursday evening.
Denver bank robbery suspect still at large, reward offered
Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood back on Monday.
KRDO
Investigation underway after structure catches fire overnight in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a structure caught fire overnight in Jefferson County. Early Friday morning, crews with West Metro Fire reported an "outbuilding fire" in the 10900 block of W. Bear Creek Dr., just after 1:15 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, the fire...
Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist
Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck. Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard. They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Denver deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence
A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Structure fire in the Town of Lyons
Boulder County, Colo. - At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Boulder County Communication Center received several 911 phone calls regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in the Town of Lyons. The building houses several businesses and offices. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival by first responders.
These cars are most common targets of catalytic converter thefts in Boulder
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community.
Family of Denver murder victim furious about killer's impending release
DENVER — For the past 29 years, the Christmas season has been extremely difficult for Carol Cossio and her son, George. Earlier this week, it became even more difficult. "It feels like we're being victimized all over again," George Cossio said. On Dec. 2, 1993, George's sister, Yvonne, was...
63-year-old man dies weeks after being shot in Denver
DENVER — A man who was shot late last month in Denver died from his injuries on Tuesday and now police are seeking tips about his death. Denver officers responded to the 1500 block of North Uinta Street just north of East Colfax Avenue for a report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Denver police: Victim dies following November shooting
A man has died following a Nov. 25 shooting in the 1500 block of North Uinta Street, the Denver Police Department announced Tuesday.
