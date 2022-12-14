Ohio State held its Senior Tackle on Saturday, and the participants included one notable Buckeye who was not among the players honored on Senior Day. While Paris Johnson Jr. is only in his third year at Ohio State, he is set to graduate from the university this weekend and is widely expected to enter the 2023 NFL draft as a projected first-round pick. Although Johnson has said he will not make a decision on his future until after the season, the picture Ohio State posted Saturday of its Senior Tackle participants seemingly provides a clue into which way he’s leaning.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO