Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed
The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
How Ohio State Coaching Staff Reportedly Reacted To Dylan Raiola's Decommitment
Dylan Raiola's decommitment from Ohio State came as a shock to everyone around the college football world — including the Buckeyes coaching staff. According to Big Ten insider Zack Carpenter, the Ohio State staff was "blindsided" by this sudden decision. "Raiola's decision to decommit is as shocking of a...
Eleven Warriors
Dylan Raiola’s Decommitment Continues Pattern of Annual Twists and Turns in Ohio State Quarterback Recruiting
Over the past month, Ohio State has lost commitments from two quarterbacks while landing a commitment from another. The latest decommitment certainly stings the most as it came from Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2024. Raiola was fully expected to be Ohio State’s quarterback of the future, and replacing him with another quarterback of similar caliber in his class will be no easy task.
Michigan Unveils New Addition To Helmet For College Football Playoff
The Michigan Football helmet is one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of athletic equipment anywhere in the world - and now it's getting a new addition for the college football playoff. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of team 143, died exactly one week ago after a two-year...
Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub
This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Dylan Raiola Won’t Be Easy to Replace in Ohio State’s Recruiting Class of 2024, But Buckeyes Have Time to Evaluate Options
Let’s get the obvious caveat out of the way. Losing the commitment of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola from the 2024 class is an unexpected blow to a class that was shaping up nicely. On Wednesday, top-rated 2024 wideout Jeremiah Smith committed to the Buckeyes, giving OSU the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players committed to its class, albeit for less than 72 hours. The recruiting gods giveth and they taketh away.
Eleven Warriors
Paris Johnson Jr. Among Participants in Ohio State’s Senior Tackle
Ohio State held its Senior Tackle on Saturday, and the participants included one notable Buckeye who was not among the players honored on Senior Day. While Paris Johnson Jr. is only in his third year at Ohio State, he is set to graduate from the university this weekend and is widely expected to enter the 2023 NFL draft as a projected first-round pick. Although Johnson has said he will not make a decision on his future until after the season, the picture Ohio State posted Saturday of its Senior Tackle participants seemingly provides a clue into which way he’s leaning.
Eleven Warriors
A Peach Bowl Trailer With Incredible Vibes, Brian Hartline is B. Rabbit from “8 Mile” and Michigan Memorialized A Photo of Its Flag Plant at Ohio State
The gray sleeves are back, folks. Those threads are b-e-a-ufitful. Now, please, Ohio State – please, please, please... please – make these a part of the permanent uniforms for both the scarlet and gray jerseys. The school's colors are scarlet and gray, so let's act that way. I...
NCAA Announces Significant New Redshirting Rule For Bowl Season
The NCAA on Friday instituted a new rule that will alter the roster flexibility teams have during bowl season. ESPN's Cole Cubelic broke the news and explained its utility. "NCAA has issued a one-time blanket waiver," Cubelic explained, "In FBS football to exempt postseason ...
Comments / 0