Pittsburgh, PA

Police: 2 arrested after pursuit leads to crash in downtown Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Two people were arrested after a pursuit lead to a crash in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening.

According to police, detectives observed a man with an active federal drug warrant in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Browns Hill Road just before 5 p.m.

Police said another male exited a vehicle and got into a vehicle with the warrant suspect.

When detectives approached the men, police said the vehicle fled onto the parkway and almost struck a detective.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle struck or sideswiped at least two, possibly three, vehicles before exiting the parkway and crashing at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street.

James Montgomery and Darryl Lewis, both from Hazelwood, were arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail with pending charges.

The two vehicles are being processed for narcotics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

