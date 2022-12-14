INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly and breezy this weekend with a few flurries possible. Even colder air arrives by the end of next week. TODAY: We’ll see a few flurries throughout the day. While they won’t amount to much as far as accumulation goes you may see them on and off throughout the day. There may be minor accumulations on grassy surfaces. It’s going to be chilly and breezy. Highs stay below normal in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times during the day and may gust up to 20 mph.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO