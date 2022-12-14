ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
Inflation, supply chain issues to keep food prices high

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Egg prices are 50% higher than at this time in 2021, and avian influenza is to blame. Shellye Suttles, an environmental economist with the Indiana University School of Public & Environmental Affairs, has a Ph.D. from Purdue University. Suttles told News 8, “This has been the worst Avian flu crisis in the history of the United States. The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says either 50 million birds have either been infected with the virus or culled because they had exposure to the virus.”
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
Clouds decrease for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another night where wind chills will be slipping into the teens. Central Indiana should see some finally for the end of the weekend. TONIGHT: A few snow showers may be possible early on, but clouds will remain. Any snow accumulations would be minimal. Central Indiana will be breezy with low temperatures around 20 degrees. Wind chill values in the teens.
The Zone scoreboard for Dec. 15, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school basketball action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
Indiana Historical Society’s Festival of Trees features over 75 holiday trees

The Indiana Historical Society’s 2022 Festival of Trees is making spirits bright from now through January 7. This year’s winter wonderland features 75 elaborately decorated trees representing individuals, families and organizations from around Indiana. Amy Lamb, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Indiana Historical Society, joined us...
Chilly weekend with a few flurries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly and breezy this weekend with a few flurries possible. Even colder air arrives by the end of next week. TODAY: We’ll see a few flurries throughout the day. While they won’t amount to much as far as accumulation goes you may see them on and off throughout the day. There may be minor accumulations on grassy surfaces. It’s going to be chilly and breezy. Highs stay below normal in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times during the day and may gust up to 20 mph.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

