WISH-TV
‘His life is on the line’: Group of exonerated men travel 500 miles to STL in support of Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The case of Lamar Johnson is catching nationwide attention including people who were recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Johnson is facing murder charges for the second time accused of killing a man in 1994. This week, Organization of Exonerees, traveled 500...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
WISH-TV
Inflation, supply chain issues to keep food prices high
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Egg prices are 50% higher than at this time in 2021, and avian influenza is to blame. Shellye Suttles, an environmental economist with the Indiana University School of Public & Environmental Affairs, has a Ph.D. from Purdue University. Suttles told News 8, “This has been the worst Avian flu crisis in the history of the United States. The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says either 50 million birds have either been infected with the virus or culled because they had exposure to the virus.”
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
WISH-TV
Lucas Oil Stadium to host Indiana’s largest single-day blood drive Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Hoosiers will have a chance to give an important holiday gift. For the 23rd year in a row, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts will team up to host the Bleed Blue Blood Drive. It will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
WISH-TV
Indiana flu deaths double; CDC says Indiana flu activity remains ‘very high’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana continues to be listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has Indiana in the second-highest category for flu activity for the second week in a row. Only nine states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
WISH-TV
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
WISH-TV
Clouds decrease for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another night where wind chills will be slipping into the teens. Central Indiana should see some finally for the end of the weekend. TONIGHT: A few snow showers may be possible early on, but clouds will remain. Any snow accumulations would be minimal. Central Indiana will be breezy with low temperatures around 20 degrees. Wind chill values in the teens.
WISH-TV
The Zone scoreboard for Dec. 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school basketball action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
WISH-TV
30,000 wreaths to be laid at Jefferson Barracks for Wreaths Across America day
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Every year, during the holidays, there’s a moving display in south St. Louis County to honor our country’s veterans. Wreaths Across America day at Jefferson Barracks is on Saturday. Volunteers were hard at work on Friday preparing for an important day. “It’s...
WISH-TV
Chilly Sunday, possible storm next week followed by arctic blast
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy start this Sunday with chilly temperatures again this afternoon. We’re keeping an eye on a storm for late next week followed by a bitter blast of cold air. TODAY: A few flurries are possible early this morning. Be aware of slick spots on some...
WISH-TV
Indiana Historical Society’s Festival of Trees features over 75 holiday trees
The Indiana Historical Society’s 2022 Festival of Trees is making spirits bright from now through January 7. This year’s winter wonderland features 75 elaborately decorated trees representing individuals, families and organizations from around Indiana. Amy Lamb, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Indiana Historical Society, joined us...
WISH-TV
Chilly weekend with a few flurries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly and breezy this weekend with a few flurries possible. Even colder air arrives by the end of next week. TODAY: We’ll see a few flurries throughout the day. While they won’t amount to much as far as accumulation goes you may see them on and off throughout the day. There may be minor accumulations on grassy surfaces. It’s going to be chilly and breezy. Highs stay below normal in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times during the day and may gust up to 20 mph.
WISH-TV
Search underway for kayaker who disappeared underwater in Great Smoky Mountains
GATLINBURG, Tennessee (WLOS) — Emergency personnel are searching for a man who was last seen kayaking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Park Service officials said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface.
