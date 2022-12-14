PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO