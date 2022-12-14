Read full article on original website
Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
Adoption event held for rats illegally dumped in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — More than 120 rats were up for adoption during an event at Abrams & Weakley General Store for Animals, on Saturday. Those rats and hundreds more were illegally dumped in Dauphin County over two months ago. “Honestly, I did not think there would be that many...
Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
Harrisburg School District to start new mentor program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District is starting off the new year with a mentorship program meant to help students navigate everyday challenges, both in and out of school. However, the district needs 100 volunteers and they have not reached that goal yet. The district is partnering with...
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
Lancaster County district attorney files homicide charges against Columbia shooting suspect
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County district attorney has now officially filed homicide charges against a man in connection with a double shooting in Columbia. Police said James Pilgrim Jr., 29, admitted to shooting two men, killing one of them, on Nov. 30. He was arrested Monday on unrelated...
Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
$4.4 million in grants awarded to Lancaster County organizations
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The office of State House Rep.-elect Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D) announced on Dec. 16, 2022 that $4.4 million in grants have been awarded to Lancaster-based organizations. The $4.4 million in grants were awarded to the Lancaster organizations by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)....
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police
Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by Red Lion Area School District Superintendent Eric Wilson.
‘Bike a Better Path’ giveaway held in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Dec. 16’s hometown heroes are giving bikes to local kids!. “Bike a Better Path” gives bikes and helmets to kids across the Midstate ages two through 17. This year, the program held its fourth giveaway at the Linglestown American Legion on...
State prison inmate among those charged in pandemic relief fraud scheme
MERCER, Pa. — An inmate at SCI-Mercer will serve an additional 11 months in prison for conspiring with five others to steal pandemic relief funds from fellow inmates, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Friday. Jeovanny Schultz, 28, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner...
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
Harrisburg man sentenced after trafficking cocaine through USPS
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the sentencing of a Harrisburg man who trafficked more than 75 pounds of cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 18...
No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial
PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
Newport must find a new mayor
Newport is searching for a new mayor. Borough council accepted the resignation of Mayor Rob Campbell during its Dec. 6 meeting as he is moving from the borough. Solicitor William Dissinger said the process for filling the remainder of the term is not clearly spelled out; however, advertising for a replacement is the the simplest way forward.
Camp Hill man charged with Lebanon County drug death
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Camp Hill man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, as well as three additional drug charges after a woman was found dead in 2021. According to police, on June 2, 2021, Palmyra Police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street at The Red Carpet Inn, for a report of a deceased woman located in a room. Upon arrival, police identified the woman as 36-year-old Amber Behney.
Harrisburg among nation’s worst markets for renters, with virtually ‘no new apartments’: report
A new report ranks Harrisburg among the most competitive rental markets in the nation, with fewer available apartments, high renewal rates for leases, and no new apartments built during the span of the study. RentCafe.com reports that the Harrisburg area ranked fourth overall in the nation for highly-competitive markets, coming...
