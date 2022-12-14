Read full article on original website
School closes due to too many sick kids
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The “tripledemic” has been a triple headache for school administrators and families. A series of illnesses (RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19) has challenged immune systems. Knoxville Community School District administrators decided to extend the upcoming holiday break by a day due to illness and the pending bad weather. The […]
Superintendent cites two rural road concerns in her decision to cancel class
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — “The bottom line is safety first,” explained Dr. Mandy Ross, Webster City Schools superintendent. Ross joined dozens of her colleagues Wednesday in announcing the decision to cancel classes on Thursday due to the blizzard warnings. “We cover almost 500 square miles,” she said of the Hamilton County district. Ross was concerned […]
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
School Closures and Laurel Snow Ordinance
Green Mountain Garwin Community Schools, Iowa Falls-Alden Community Schools, and St. Francis Elementary school (in Marshalltown), will all be canceling classes on Thursday this week due to weather. All classes and activities are canceled Thursday. SNOW ORDINANCE IN EFFECT for Laurel Residents, Wednesday, 12-21-2022 at NOON REMINDER: Vehicles will need...
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
West Des Moines principal surprises teachers with holiday tunes
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Teachers at Western Hills Elementary in West Des Moines were surprised with some holiday-themed carpool karaoke on Wednesday. Western Hills Elementary Principal Jenna Pressley wanted to do something special for her staff this holiday season. Pressley decked out her van in Christmas lights. The...
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and first responders continue to have a busy day across the state with multiple crashes being reported. Troopers responded to several crashes overnight amid icy road conditions and blowing snow. At about 7:15 a.m., Des Moines police responded to Interstate 235...
Updated: 8:50 p.m. Latest Road Condition Report
(Des Moines) Southwest Iowa roads are completely covered and partially covered with snow at this hour. A winter storm warning is in effect for tonight, with at least moderate snow expected. For the latest road conditions go to 511ia.org.
Resources available during extreme cold in Iowa
As the weather worsens, Central Iowa Shelter and Services has resources available for those who are homeless. They are in weather amnesty, so no one will be turned away. Staff spent Wednesday on the streets talking to people who don't have shelter in this weather. "The Street Outreach Team that...
Parking bans, snow ordinances issued by cities ahead of major winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Most of Iowa will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting Wednesday evening through Friday night. Central Iowa is forecast to receive more than four inches of snow alongside 30-40 mph wind and sub-zero temperatures. The Local 5 Weather team anticipates most of the snow...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
No heat this holiday season? Here are your rights as a tenant
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people living inside the Gray's Lake Apartments in Des Moines tell KCCI they're without heat as the temperatures outside drop to the coldest of the season in Central Iowa. A space heater is working overtime inside one apartment. The woman who lives there did...
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm
ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
Where to go to escape the dangerous cold, blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County wants people to know where to go if your options are limited for getting out of the dangerously cold weather. Dozens of libraries, community centers and malls allow anyone to come in during hours of operation that are seeking shelter. It’s part of the county’s extreme temperature response, during […]
Portion Of Eastern Iowa Upgraded To Winter Storm Warning
As we get closer to the end of the week and closer to the arrival of this winter storm, the National Weather Service is getting a clearer picture of what people in Eastern Iowa, the Quad Cities, and Western Illinois might expect heading into Christmas weekend. All we know is that the chance of a white Christmas is increasing every day.
Alcohol curfew enforced at some Des Moines bars and clubs
DES MOINES, Iowa — City officials have taken another step in trying to cut down on crime within downtown Des Moines' entertainment district. They're enforcing an alcohol curfew for the bars and clubs located within the Court Center building. Those businesses won't be able to sell alcohol past midnight.
