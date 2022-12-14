Read full article on original website
Related
southarkansassun.com
Drunk Man Arrested After Setting Police Car On Fire In Florida
Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested after setting a police car on fire n Florida. According to police, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time, says Sabes. On December 7, Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested for allegedly setting a sheriff’s police car on fire. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time. This incident happened around 5 p.m. when Tarduno exited a bar in Spring Gill, Florida after drinking. While he was walking, Tarduno saw the police car and allegedly decided to just set it on fire. Tarduno got a bag of trash from a dumpster, placed it under the police car, and set the trash on fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the bag of trash was placed directly under the gas tank. As a result, the car suffered severe damage.
Death investigation of 12 year old boy
On Friday, December 16, the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) responded to a residence shooting involving a 12-year-old boy.
Missing Florida teen found dead hours after disappearing, deputies say
A missing Florida teenager has been found dead in a homicide investigation, authorities said.
12-year-old involved in shooting in Lakeland, police say
Lakeland police said a 12-year-old was involved in a shooting on Friday night.
15-year-old Sumter County missing teen found dead, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 15-year-old teen was found dead on Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, deputies said officers searched North Wall Street in Bushnell, the last area where Jontae Haywood had been seen. Investigators said Haywood, a student at Sumter...
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Man Last Seen In Wesley Chapel
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for David Moorer, a missing 22-year-old man. Investigators say Moorer is 5’4”, around 140 lbs., with curly dark brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen on Dec. 16 around 5:30 a.m.,
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In Lakeland At Sleepover
LAKELAND, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy has died after what appears to be an accidental shooting at a home in Lakeland Friday evening. According to police, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to a residence in the 5500
Two Tampa Women Arrested In Martin County Florida For “Traveling Drug Roadshow”
Two Tampa women have been arrested in Martin County for what investigators call a “traveling drug roadshow.” Detectives arrested 25-year-old Juanita Rose Fluckes, and 32-year-old Lauren Ashley Rosetti after they identified the pair as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and
Pinellas County Weekend DUI Wolf Pack Results In 69 Arrests, 279 Citations Overnight
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in conjunction with several partner agencies, joined together over the weekend to conduct a DUI Wolf Pack operation in Pinellas County. The operation began at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and continued until 5:00
Hillsborough County man killed after being ejected from pickup truck
A Dover man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Manatee County mom raising awareness about ransom calls after personal experience
A Manatee County mom got a call that would terrify any parent.
‘No person deserves that’: Parents seek answers after daughter’s body found off Egmont Key
The FBI has identified the woman who was found dead and floating off of Egmont Key Saturday.
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
Bay News 9
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
2 dead in Tuesday night Land O' Lakes murder-suicide, deputies say
Two people died after a shooting in Pasco County Tuesday evening, the Pasco County Sheriff's Department said.
Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say
MONROE COUNT, Ga. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.
Seminole Man Arrested In Fatal Hit And Run After Admitting To Bar Owner He Was The Driver
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team arrested 60-year-old Adam Garabrant and charged him with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. According to investigators, on Thursday,
Dover man killed after being ejected from pickup truck near Bartow
BARTOW, Fla. — A 26-year-old man from Dover died after being ejected from his pickup truck Saturday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported. According to the sheriff's office, first responders were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to State Road 60 near the intersection of Bonnie Mine Road in unincorporated Bartow about a single-vehicle crash.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
villages-news.com
Police lieutenant resigns in Lady Lake in wake of domestic violence arrest
A police lieutenant has resigned from the Lady Lake Police Department in the wake of his arrest earlier this year in an alleged domestic violence incident. Nelson Vargas, 51, resigned from the department on Dec. 3. He had been arrested Aug. 13 at his home in Minneola on charges of...
Comments / 0