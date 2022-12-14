ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

southarkansassun.com

Drunk Man Arrested After Setting Police Car On Fire In Florida

Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested after setting a police car on fire n Florida. According to police, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time, says Sabes. On December 7, Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested for allegedly setting a sheriff’s police car on fire. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time. This incident happened around 5 p.m. when Tarduno exited a bar in Spring Gill, Florida after drinking. While he was walking, Tarduno saw the police car and allegedly decided to just set it on fire. Tarduno got a bag of trash from a dumpster, placed it under the police car, and set the trash on fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the bag of trash was placed directly under the gas tank. As a result, the car suffered severe damage.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Dover man killed after being ejected from pickup truck near Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. — A 26-year-old man from Dover died after being ejected from his pickup truck Saturday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported. According to the sheriff's office, first responders were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to State Road 60 near the intersection of Bonnie Mine Road in unincorporated Bartow about a single-vehicle crash.
BARTOW, FL

