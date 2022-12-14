Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested after setting a police car on fire n Florida. According to police, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time, says Sabes. On December 7, Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested for allegedly setting a sheriff’s police car on fire. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time. This incident happened around 5 p.m. when Tarduno exited a bar in Spring Gill, Florida after drinking. While he was walking, Tarduno saw the police car and allegedly decided to just set it on fire. Tarduno got a bag of trash from a dumpster, placed it under the police car, and set the trash on fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the bag of trash was placed directly under the gas tank. As a result, the car suffered severe damage.

