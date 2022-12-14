Read full article on original website
Yankees Agree To Massive Contract With Pitcher Carlos Rodón
The New York Yankees have finally made an outside addition this offseason, and it’s a big one. New York reportedly agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million contract with former San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jon Heyman of The New York Post was first to break the news.
Red Sox Radio Broadcast Will Feature Less Joe Castiglione, More Lou Merloni
Joe Castiglione has been calling Boston Red Sox games on WEEI for 40 years, but will enter Year 41 in a reduced capacity. Audacy announced Castiglione will be in the booth for 81 games in 2023, a move the longtime play-by-call broadcaster — who began in 1983 — says will allow him to spend more time with his family.
MLB Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Finds New Home With This AL Central Team
Andrew Benintendi is staying in the American League, but it’s not with the New York Yankees. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder reportedly has agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan of ESPN and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Terms With Veteran Justin Turner
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added a veteran bat to their lineup. According to ESPN’s Joon Lee, the Red Sox are in agreement on a contract with former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. Jeff Passan confirmed Lee’s report with the details, adding the deal is worth $22 million over two years. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman initially reported the Red Sox were interested in Turner.
Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing
At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez reportedly agreed to a $10 million deal Saturday. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was the first to report the news on the former Boston Red Sox designated hitter. The deal will be official after the completion of a physical, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Jorge Castillo of the LA Times reported it was a one-year deal.
MLB Rumors: Dansby Swanson Finalizing Deal To Join Cubs
Dansby Swanson is going, going, gone. Swanson reportedly became the last high-profile free agent shortstop to sign on with a team this offseason as ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Saturday that the 28-year-old is finalizing a deal to join the Chicago Cubs. Swanson received a seven-year, $177 million deal to join the Cubs, per Bally Sports’ Russell Dorsey.
Red Sox Trade Hoy Park To Braves Month After Acquiring Him
The Red Sox on Friday traded the utilityman to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced. The move comes less than a month after the Red Sox acquired Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Nov. 23. Boston designated Park...
Christian Vázquez Describes Feeling Of Returning To Fenway With Twins
The Twins made their signing of Christian Vázquez official Friday. The 32-year-old signed a three-year deal with Minnesota after playing the second half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season with the Houston Astros, where he won his second World Series. The backstop will wear No. 8 with the Twins.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Contacted Marlins About Miguel Rojas
With the Boston Red Sox having several avenues to explore regarding their starting shortstop spot, the team reportedly expressed interest in one potential trade target. Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins was a name that the Red Sox asked about “more recently,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday. However, Rosenthal indicated that Rojas’ defense — which the Marlins value — will likely keep him in Miami despite the garnered trade interest.
How Chaim Bloom Responded After Red Sox DFA’d Eric Hosmer
After the Boston Red Sox severed ties with Eric Hosmer, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained the thought process behind the decision on Friday. As the Red Sox made their latest offseason move and acquired Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals, the club needed roster space. That’s where Hosmer came in. Boston designated the veteran for assignment after playing just 14 games for the Red Sox last season.
White Sox Sign Outfielder Andrew Benintendi
The Chicago White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract on Friday, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. Benintendi started with the Kansas City Royals last season before being dealt to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline. However, his season was cut short after breaking his hamate bone. Benintendi didn’t participate in the playoffs.
Bruins Reportedly Place Veteran Forward Craig Smith On Waivers
Boston made a roster move with one of its veterans. According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the Bruins reportedly placed 12-year veteran Craig Smith on waivers Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the move. Smith, 33, has struggled for the majority of the season as he’s been in and out...
MLB Insider Floats Red Sox Idea After J.D. Martinez Joins Dodgers
Could the Red Sox replace J.D. Martinez with a fellow veteran slugger?. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman kicked around the idea after Martinez left Boston in free agency to reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Dodgers. Martinez’s new deal might have marked the end of the road in Los Angeles for Justin Turner, who’s been with the organization since 2014 and turned 38 last month. Heyman on Saturday reported the Dodgers haven’t definitively moved on from Turner, but if he ultimately does need to find a new home, perhaps the Red Sox could provide it.
Jim Montgomery Fine With Brad Marchand’s OT Penalty
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins blew a two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes of regulation to lose to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. It was a frustrating finish for everyone in the B’s locker room, but perhaps no one more than Brad Marchand. Marchand, who...
MLB Rumors: Christian Vázquez Explored Return With Red Sox
During the offseason, Christian Vázquez made efforts in order to reunite with the Boston Red Sox before he landed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. However, that aspiration came to no avail. Despite being dealt at last season’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, Vázquez had his sights set...
Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Draws Strong Ichiro Suzuki Comparison
The Boston Red Sox are confident that they’ve landed a difference maker in newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Evident in the commentary provided by Red Sox scouts, the organization has high expectations of the 29-year-old. In fact, Yoshida drew one strongly-worded comparison to a former big league great. This player comparison, which came directly from a Red Sox scout in Japan, spoke volumes of how the organization envisions Yoshida could impact the lineup in the batter’s box.
Scott Boras Reportedly Secured Carlos Rodón-Yankees Deal At Fenway Park
Scott Boras was at Fenway Park to help introduce Masataka Yoshida at his Red Sox news conference, but that didn’t mean the agent couldn’t multi-task with another client. The Japanese superstar arrived in Boston on Thursday, where he gave the chance for fans to know a little bit more about him. Yoshida shared humorous advice he received from a former Red Sox pitcher, and after the news conference concluded, Boras stuck around and reportedly worked on the reported deal between Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees.
Bruins Goalies Reveal Awesome Winter Classic Masks
The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching and we know what the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys will look like. And we got our first glimpse of the goalie masks Friday. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will wear custom pads and helmets for the annual event that will take...
