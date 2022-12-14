Read full article on original website
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
Oshkosh PD Looks For Suspect In Saturday Stabbing
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Oshkosh Police are currently investigating a stabbing that occurred at a business at the 800 block of Oregon Street in the City of Oshkosh. Around 2 A.M. on Saturday morning, officers from the Oshkosh Police Department were dispatched to a weapons call in the 800 block of Oregon Street. They received information that a female had been stabbed multiple times.
Shooting Leaves One Injured, Police Looking For Suspects
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot.
Fond Du Lac Residents Asked to Check Security Cameras Regarding Crime with Child Victim
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with what they referred to as “a serious criminal offense” involving a child. The office posted on Facebook Thursday evening, requesting surveillance video from those who live in a portion of Fond du Lac. The boundaries were shown in an attached map.
67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
Smoke Alarms Aid Oshkosh Family in House Fire
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A smoke alarm helped an Oshkosh family escape a house fire safely. Crews were called to the home at 3777 Glenayre Lane just before 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames caused by an electrical malfunction inside the home, causing minor damage.
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
Neenah Ice Rink Is Rated One Of The Best In The Country
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An ice skating rink in a city of just over 20,000 is being nationally recognized. “From little kids to big kids to grandkids saying this is so special to them,” The Plaza at Gateway Park Executive Director Lizzie Bergstrom said. Bergstrom said the different...
NE Wisconsin Manufacturers Cautiously Optimistic For 2023
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing...
Holiday Work Parties Making A Comeback
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A lot changed and even disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Christmas tradition survived: the work Christmas party. Companies throwing holiday parties for employees has made this the busiest week of the year for Biebel’s Catering & Rental. “It’s kind of a silly...
