Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game
The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Meet the WAG who won Lionel Messi's heart when they were both just five: Antonela Roccuzzo is the brains behind their billion-dollar brand who will cheer on Argentina's talisman from the stands as he bids for eternal World Cup glory
Little did Antonela Roccuzzo know that when she met a young boy who dreamed of being of being a footballer when she was just five, that she would be cheering on the best player on the planet in today's World Cup final. Neither did she have any idea that she...
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar
With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football...
French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue
Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship
His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages. From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
Lionel Messi, Argentina Claim Elusive World Cup Title vs. France
You have to fight to reach your dream. And you have to sacrifice and work hard for it. Lionel Messi's infamous words during his rise to football superstardom have finally hit its pinnacle -- Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating France 3-3 (4-2 penalties) in the final on Sunday.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Twitter Erupts to Rollercoaster Argentina-France World Cup Final
The 2022 World Cup final was everything we could've hoped for and more. Dubbed a matchup between PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the two superstars were absolutely unstoppable for Argentina and France and gave everyone a reason to look forward to the future of soccer. Argentina dominated...
FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
CBS Sports
World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe
This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
Porto president makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim
No clubs in Portugal can afford Cristiano Ronaldo according to Porto president Pinto da Costa.
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final
Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute. Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal. There was initially a concern...
Yardbarker
France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final
The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
Argentina Trolls Kylian Mbappe With ‘A Minute of Silence' in Dressing Room
The Argentine players are surely making their celebrations count. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday in an enthralling heavyweight showdown against France, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Co. trolled French star Kylian Mbappe with "a minute of silence" in the dressing room, defender Nicolas Otamendi recorded on Instagram.
Buenos Aires, Argentina Ecstatic After World Cup Win Over France
For the first time since 1986, the South American nation has won the World Cup. It's the third World Cup in Argentina's history, but the first for star Lionel Messi. As expected, fans back home were thrilled to see La Albiceleste lift the trophy in Qatar. The noise in Buenos...
Kylian Mbappe Gets Hat-Trick in World Cup Final
Kylian Mbappe has a World Cup Final hat-trick to his name. The 23-year-old French superstar scored his second penalty of the game in the 118th minute of extra time to tie Argentina 3-3. The penalty call came off a handball in the box when Mbappe tried to get a shot...
