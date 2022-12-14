Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
abccolumbia.com
School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
WIS-TV
Racist vandalism spray painted in high school restroom
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
carolinapanorama.com
School Social Worker Krystal Green helps students overcome challenges
So much can happen in a student’s life in and out of school – they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle.
coladaily.com
Local law firm to give children in Swansea free bikes at annual event on Sunday
Moore Bradley Myers (MBM) is giving away free bikes to local children in the Town of Swansea at its annual 2022 Bike Bonanza. The event will take place Saturday from 10 am until noon at 706 St Matthews Rd, Swansea, SC. “I am thrilled that this year, we can host...
WIS-TV
“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School District leaders are responding after racist and obscene images were drawn on a bathroom wall at Spring Valley High School. The district believes this was painted on Wednesday and the wall has been cleaned since then. A spokesperson for District Two says that...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia, Cayce Riverwalks gain new wayfinding signs
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Over 40 wayfinding signage posts have been added to the West Columbia Riverwalk and the City of Cayce Riverwalk through a $150,000 grant. South Carolina Senator Nikki Setzler and state representative Micah Caskey secured the funds for the wayfinding signages through a SC Parks, Recreation, and Tourism grant.
WIS-TV
Branchville High School students rally to support classmate with medical expenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students from Branchville High School are coming together to support one of their classmates Sidney Rock Riser, who has been diagnosed with lung disease. Sydney’s friends have held multiple fundraisers to help his family with medical expenses. One of the events was “Hats for Rock,” and...
WLTX.com
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
Reward offered for information in deadly Thursday night shooting in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Thursday night deadly shooting. It was the sound of gunfire that, according to police, initially brought officers to the Warren Street area around 8:15 p.m. and a call to Prisma Health Tuomey 20 minutes later that led them to the alleged victim.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire officials share safety tips for the holidays
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Be safe this holiday season, that’s what Columbia Fire Officials are urging you to do when it comes to Christmas decorations. “We just want everybody to have a safe and happy holiday. Many people are going to be having holiday get-togethers,” said Mike DeSumma, Columbia Fire Department public information officer. “When it comes to cooking, make sure you keep an eye on it. You can’t leave that unattended.”
WMBF
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old student is in custody after deputies say they gave another student a marijuana edible. A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says the student was experiencing effects from an edible marijuana cereal...
abccolumbia.com
$13 million, 54 new jobs headed to Kershaw County
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 50 new jobs are coming to the Midlands. Today the Governor’s office announced Orion performance compounds is setting up shop in Kershaw County. Officials say the move comes with a $13 million investment and 54 new jobs. Orion produces compounds used in the...
coladaily.com
Eight people injured after deck collapses in Lexington County
The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a home on Able Harmon Lane Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. after an outdoor deck collapsed. According to officials, family members were outside on the deck taking pictures when it collapsed. Eight people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
abccolumbia.com
Gervais Street bridge open to traffic following emergency rescue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today the Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced that Gervais Street bridge was closed to traffic due to an emergency rescue incident. The Columbia Police Department says a mental health and crisis negotiator was able to resolve the situation and the man is currently headed to the hospital.
Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
wach.com
S.C. Lawmaker calls on Code Enforcement to investigate insect-infested apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It’s a story we first brought you Wednesday, tenants at an apartment complex in Columbia forced to move out due to what they call inhumane conditions. Now more are coming forward and there could be a light at the end of the tunnel. “We...
