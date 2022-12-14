ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
West Columbia, Cayce Riverwalks gain new wayfinding signs

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Over 40 wayfinding signage posts have been added to the West Columbia Riverwalk and the City of Cayce Riverwalk through a $150,000 grant. South Carolina Senator Nikki Setzler and state representative Micah Caskey secured the funds for the wayfinding signages through a SC Parks, Recreation, and Tourism grant.
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
Columbia Fire officials share safety tips for the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Be safe this holiday season, that’s what Columbia Fire Officials are urging you to do when it comes to Christmas decorations. “We just want everybody to have a safe and happy holiday. Many people are going to be having holiday get-togethers,” said Mike DeSumma, Columbia Fire Department public information officer. “When it comes to cooking, make sure you keep an eye on it. You can’t leave that unattended.”
$13 million, 54 new jobs headed to Kershaw County

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 50 new jobs are coming to the Midlands. Today the Governor’s office announced Orion performance compounds is setting up shop in Kershaw County. Officials say the move comes with a $13 million investment and 54 new jobs. Orion produces compounds used in the...
Eight people injured after deck collapses in Lexington County

The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a home on Able Harmon Lane Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. after an outdoor deck collapsed. According to officials, family members were outside on the deck taking pictures when it collapsed. Eight people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital...
Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
Gervais Street bridge open to traffic following emergency rescue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today the Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced that Gervais Street bridge was closed to traffic due to an emergency rescue incident. The Columbia Police Department says a mental health and crisis negotiator was able to resolve the situation and the man is currently headed to the hospital.
Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
