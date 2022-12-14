Read full article on original website
MunchieRedEyes
3d ago
He's trying to keep as much retail out of short positions as he can while he makes money on the downside
Related
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary says comparing crypto to gambling is the same way the stock market was described before it was regulated
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says crypto needs to be regulated like the stock market. "This premise that it's some kind of different issue, it's not. It's just unregulated, wild west." he told lawmakers. O'Leary has said he lost nearly $10 million in the FTX collapse, and was paid $15...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Futurism
Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Quit Because of His "Incessant and Disruptive Tweeting"
Even as it's engulfed in chaos by new owner Elon Musk, Twitter is still causing major problems for people — just ask Sam Bankman-Fried, the now-infamous founder of the FTX crypto exchange whose lawyers just fired him as a client because he refused to stop tweeting. As Bloomberg reports,...
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
Bitcoin has surprisingly held up since the FTX collapse, but the fall to $10,000 will take more time, strategist says
Bitcoin has shown surprising strength in the wake of the FTX implosion, according to Peter Tchir. The Academy Securities strategist told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that a fall to $10,000 would take more time. He added that "there are no rules" when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has remained surprisingly...
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
Mark Cuban still believes in crypto's fundamental value but thinks FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is headed for jail
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban isn't giving up on cryptocurrencies despite the collapse of FTX. He told TMZ on Saturday that crypto still has underlying value, urging people to "separate the signal from the noise." As for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Cuban said "I don't know all the details, but if...
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says the odds of a Fed rate cut next year are over 75%, as the coming recession bites
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach thinks there's a 75% chance the Fed will cut rates next year. Elevated risks of a US recession in 2023 will force the Fed to pivot in its policy, he said. Jumbo rate hikes by the Fed could also mean inflation falls lower than expected, Gundlach...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
