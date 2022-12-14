ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Man who escaped from Clinton police captured, facing more charges

CLINTON, Miss. — The Clinton Police Department has captured a Raymond Detention Center inmate after escaping from a transport van Wednesday. According to Clinton police, Marcavious Palmer, 19, ran after officers opened the transport van door by the side of the detention center. Officials said he was caught at his girlfriend's house off of Springridge Road.
CLINTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD announce additional charges for Jackson burglary suspect

A suspect recently arrested and charged with two commercial burglaries now faces a third charge relating to another business burglary, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Tony Terrell, 52, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries, along with...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

New evidence shows cop killer Amy Brogdon Anderson was killed by officer

New information has been revealed in the shooting death of two Bay St. Louis police officers who were allegedly shot and killed by Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. Initial reports indicated that Anderson killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe before shooting herself in the chest. New evidence revealed on Friday stated that the bullet fired into Amy came from the gun of one of the officers.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two Vicksburg residents appear in court for drug possession

Two Vicksburg residents appeared in court on unrelated drug charges, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Jonathan Phelps, 34, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, after a search warrant was served at an address on China Street. He was found to be in possession of several dosage units of Ecstasy...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Deadly shooting started with fight over doughnuts

JACKSON, Miss. — Bond was set Thursday morning for the JSU student accused of killing his roommate and hiding the body in a car on campus. Investigators say the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight over doughnuts. MBI investigators testified during a preliminary hearing that JSU police told them...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self

Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light

Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Applebee’s employee shot, former employee arrested, Flowood police say

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Flowood Applebee's employee was shot in the restaurant’s parking lot Tuesday. Police said a former employee, Timmy Allen Beliew, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The male victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with gunshot wounds in the...
FLOWOOD, MS
WAPT

Hinds County deputy injured in crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Prentiss police officer presented Medal of Valor a week before retirement

PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - Just one week before his retirement, a 73-year-old Prentiss police officer was recognized for his bravery in saving a woman’s life. On November 14, Officer David Berry ran into a free-standing apartment building that was in flames behind a downtown business and rescued a female occupant.
PRENTISS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy