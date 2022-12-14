Read full article on original website
40 House Democrats join legislation to bar Trump from public office
House Democrats have put forward a bill that would prohibit former President Donald Trump from holding future public office for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Chip Roy says border will shift from Biden's crisis to GOP's if McConnell passes spending bill
Rep. Chip Roy warned that the GOP will take ownership of the border crisis if they agree to an onmibus bill that gives DHS billions to continue failed policies.
The struggle embroiling Kevin McCarthy and blackmailers in the House is not new. It happened to me, twice
A new Congress will be sworn in on January 3. A struggle is underway between Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy and a small group of members who are using blackmail to get their way.
30 retired military leaders urge Congress to pass Afghan Adjustment Act before the new year
Retired military top brass wrote a letter urging Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, allowing Afghan evacuees to get permanent residency quicker.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Lori Lightfoot blasted over Chicago police scanner blocking: 'Doesn't want people to know what's going on'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blocking both the media and the public from being able to monitor police scanners used to cover local crime.
Georgia mother and son arrested during drug raid, 17-year-old charged with distribution of fentanyl
A Georgia mother and son were arrested during a Dec. 3 raid at their home, and the teenage boy was charged with drug related charges.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in loansharking, extortion scheme
The underboss of Philadelphia's mafia crime family was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
A 'civil war' looms in the Republican party as Trump rages at polls showing DeSantis is more popular, warns GOP donor
Donald Trump railed at media outlets for reporting on polling that suggests Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would beat him in a primary match-up.
Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff
Pinal County, Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss DHS Secretary Mayorkas receiving a cold welcome from Border Patrol agents after repeatedly lying about the border.
Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match
Barbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from tennis for three years after admitting to fixing a match in 2016. She also had been suspended for an anti-doping violation.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for claiming Biden has worked to secure the border: 'Most egregious lie I've heard'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is facing criticism for her defense of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis during Thursday's press briefing.
TUCKER CARLSON: Goodbye, Adam Kinzinger... an example of what a man can be when he stops trying to be a man
Fox News host Tucker Carlson roasts Rep. Adam Kinzinger ahead of his departure from Congress, saying the congressman has demonstrated democracy by narcissism.
Medical transport plane crashes off Hawaii coast, Coast Guard search underway
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three passengers after a fixed-wing medical transport airplane went down in waters off the coast of Maui on Thursday night.
