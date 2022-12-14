Read full article on original website
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘disappointed’ for GM Steve Keim: ‘It’s not easy’
TEMPE –The Arizona Cardinals season took yet another turn on Wednesday when a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport surfaced regarding GM Steve Keim taking a health-related leave of absence away from the team. While seemingly abrupt, Rapoport added the following day the move had been developing over...
Dylan Raiola, 5-star QB and top 2024 prospect, decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola is officially no longer committed to Ohio State per On3 Sports Hayes Fawcett. Raiola was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. Raiola is a 5-star QB out of Chandler, Arizona per the 247Sports Composite. Raiola is also the No. 1 QB and the top prospect nationally in his class.
Cardinals expected to move on from GM Steve Keim; Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris strong internal candidates
The Arizona Cardinals are preparing to have a new general manager starting with next season. After announcing earlier this week that sitting GM Steve Keim is taking a medical leave of absence from the team, the prevailing thought around the league is that he'll be replaced permanently in that role starting in 2023.
GM Steve Keim's future with Arizona Cardinals 'certainly in doubt' amid leave of absence
The Arizona Cardinals shocked the NFL world earlier this week when they announced that Steve Keim was taking a 'health-related leave of absence.'
Saguaro QB Devon Dampier wins Doherty Award as Arizona's top high school football player
Devon Dampier wasn't quite able to lift Scottsdale Saguaro to a second straight Open Division state high school football championship. But he was impressive enough to be named the 2022 winner of the Ed Doherty Award, given to the top high school football player in Arizona. Former Chandler Hamilton quarterback...
