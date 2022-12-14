Read full article on original website
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Bulls' Billy Donovan Reminds of Human Element of Lonzo Ball's Rehab
MINNEAPOLIS — There’s the physical element to Lonzo Ball’s lengthy rehabilitation process as he tries to salvage some portion of this season after two knee surgeries in eight months. And there’s the human element. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan spoke with Ball on Saturday and...
Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Latest Loss: ‘We Played Like (Expletive)'
DeRozan on latest loss: 'We played like (expletive)' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan didn’t mince words. “We played like (expletive),” he said. Zach LaVine called the Chicago Bulls’ embarrassing 114-91 home loss to the New York Knicks “terrible.”. How low can the Bulls...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Jaquan Brisker Explains Error on Critical Jalen Hurts TD in Loss Vs. Eagles
CHICAGO -- Jaquan Brisker was itching to make a play Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears' defense had held the Philadelphia Eagles' vaunted offense to three points with 48 seconds left in the first half, and the rookie safety wanted to end the first half with a statement. The Eagles...
Eagles' Darius Slay Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Highlight Reel'
Eagles cornerback calls Fields a 'highlight reel' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields, despite the Bears losing to the Eagles on Sunday, put on another clinic – rushing for 95 yards and passing for two touchdowns. What makes Fields so difficult to defend?. "He's a 4.4 guy,"...
Bears Observations: Upset Bid Falls Short in 25-20 Loss Vs. Eagles
CHICAGO -- Sunday's game at Soldier Field was supposed to be a mismatch. The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles had steamrolled basically every team they've faced this season, while the Bears entered the game at 3-10 and without their top two receivers. But the Bears gave the Eagles all they could handle...
Bears' Justin Fields Aiming for Lamar Jackson's NFL Rushing Record
Fields is aiming for Lamar's NFL rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is 207 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. And he has three games left to break it. Is he going for it?. "I’m already deep in it this...
NBA Star Jimmy Butler on His Coffee Love Affair and ‘Very, Very Hard' Second Career
NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is founder of Bigface Brand coffee. Butler's retail business is growing through an e-commerce partnership with Shopify. While his name gets the attention, Butler says of the growing coffee brand, "I'm actually in it, I'm actually with it, I'm going to these places and I'm learning more and more every single day."
Bulls Run Off Home Floor in Fourth Quarter by Rival Knicks
10 observations: Bulls suffer second half rout to Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls were run off their home court by the New York Knicks Friday night, losing the second half 56-38 en route to a 114-91 loss. It marked the Bulls' second loss to the...
Bears Roster Risers and Fallers in Loss to Eagles in NFL Week 15
Bears risers, fallers after close loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For most of the day, the Bears stayed close to the Eagles on the scoreboard, even though they were nowhere close with the talent on the field. That was in large part due to solid performances from key players like Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Jaylon Jones. But all three of those guys are already at the top of the Bears roster. There’s no room for them to rise, and that’s not what this column is about.
Justin Field Stuns Fans With Incredible Non-TD Run Vs. Eagles
Justin Field stuns fans with incredible non-TD run vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Eagles are in the Windy City to take on the Bears and let's just say this first half has been anything but ordinary for Justin Fields. The quarterback moved in the pocket and...
Derrick Rose Receives ‘Unreal' Reception From Bulls Fans in Latest Return
Rose receives latest 'unreal' reception from Bulls fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. By the time the fourth quarter of Friday's game passed its midpoint, Chicago Bulls fans in attendance to witness a 23-point loss to the New York Knicks were done trying to egg their team on. Even...
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson Reaggravates Ankle, Questionable for Friday
Tyler Johnson reaggravates ankle, questionable for Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson reaggravated his left ankle in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Vegas and is listed as questionable for Friday vs. Minnesota. Johnson logged 11:43 of ice time on Thursday and did not play in the...
Bears Force Eagles Into 3+ Turnovers for Second Time This Season
Bears force Eagles 3turnovers for second time in season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' defense forced the Eagles into three turnovers on Sunday, making it just the second time the Eagles have recorded three or more turnovers in a game this season, according to the FOX Sports broadcast.
