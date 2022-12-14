ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo, Sign Carlik Jones to Two-Way Deal

Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Star Jimmy Butler on His Coffee Love Affair and ‘Very, Very Hard' Second Career

NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is founder of Bigface Brand coffee. Butler's retail business is growing through an e-commerce partnership with Shopify. While his name gets the attention, Butler says of the growing coffee brand, "I'm actually in it, I'm actually with it, I'm going to these places and I'm learning more and more every single day."
Bears Roster Risers and Fallers in Loss to Eagles in NFL Week 15

Bears risers, fallers after close loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For most of the day, the Bears stayed close to the Eagles on the scoreboard, even though they were nowhere close with the talent on the field. That was in large part due to solid performances from key players like Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Jaylon Jones. But all three of those guys are already at the top of the Bears roster. There’s no room for them to rise, and that’s not what this column is about.
