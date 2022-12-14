Read full article on original website
Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
New details in Bellevue landslide investigation that ruined home
The crumbling structure was demolished, and all their memories were wiped away from their hilltop. Almost one year since the destruction, and fighting City Hall for justice, homeowner John Surdi said a resolution could soon be their holiday miracle.
Lynnwood man sentenced for making racist threats to Buffalo grocery store mass shooting site
Lynnwood man sentenced for making racist threats to businesses across the US. A Lynnwood man was sentenced to two years in prison and must pay $13,000 in restitution for making several threatening, racially-charged calls to businesses across the country, including the site where 10 Black shoppers and employees were targeted and gunned down.
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
SEATTLE - A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward. On April 11, 2021,...
Everett sees 4 shootings in the span of 24 hours
Police are investigating four separate shootings in 24 hours in the city of Everett. One of those shootings was deadly.
Washington lawmakers proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence
SEATTLE - Washington lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce a spike in gun violence-- a trend that many cities are now seeing. Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will be announcing new legislation soon to help curb gun violence. One of the people speaking at...
Surge of violence: Everett Police investigate 4 shootings in less than 24 hours
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating a string of violent shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other in Everett Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), police are working overtime to investigate four separate shootings. One incident left a person dead, the other shootings left four people injured.
WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force
TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run
BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
Tacoma Police spread holiday cheer with the annual 'Shop With A Cop'
TACOMA, Wash. - For the first time since the pandemic started, Tacoma Police continued with its holiday tradition, Shop With A Cop. The event this year was hosted by Walmart, and officers took children in the community to pick out holiday gifts. Children ages seven to 11 are recommended for...
Idaho murders: Family of Xana Kernodle sets up scholarship
The family of Xana Kernodle has set up an endowed scholarship in her honor. And endowed scholarship is a "gift that keeps on giving," according to US Bank. The funds are invested, and interest is used to pay for student scholarships every semester.
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
'It feels like I was violated:' Law enforcement provides tips to avoid porch pirates during holidays
TACOMA, Wash. - Porch pirates are targeting front stoops as the holiday season is in full swing. Last Friday, Andres Reyes says he had a Grinch visit his front porch in Tacoma. "Heart sunk, fell into my stomach, and I was like, ‘oh man, someone took my package,’" said Reyes....
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores as union effort continues
SEATTLE - Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
Man on rental scooter dies after being hit by 2 separate drivers
SEATTLE - A 25-year-old has died after police say he was hit by two drivers on 4th Avenue near Seattle's Industrial District. Just after midnight on Friday, the victim was traveling on a rented scooter in the 4800 block of 4th Ave. S, on the bridge that goes over shipping container yards.
'Sync Seattle' gears up for Holiday ball
Holiday fun that also offers a sense of community. That is heading to our area thanks to community group Sync Seattle.
'Several' people hospitalized after 3-car crash in Kent
First responders were called to a crash on Central Ave. S. It appears three cars were involved. One person was rushed to Harborview and several others were taken to area hospitals.
