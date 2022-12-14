ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Surge of violence: Everett Police investigate 4 shootings in less than 24 hours

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating a string of violent shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other in Everett Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), police are working overtime to investigate four separate shootings. One incident left a person dead, the other shootings left four people injured.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force

TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police spread holiday cheer with the annual 'Shop With A Cop'

TACOMA, Wash. - For the first time since the pandemic started, Tacoma Police continued with its holiday tradition, Shop With A Cop. The event this year was hosted by Walmart, and officers took children in the community to pick out holiday gifts. Children ages seven to 11 are recommended for...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Family of Xana Kernodle sets up scholarship

The family of Xana Kernodle has set up an endowed scholarship in her honor. And endowed scholarship is a "gift that keeps on giving," according to US Bank. The funds are invested, and interest is used to pay for student scholarships every semester.
IDAHO STATE
q13fox.com

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores as union effort continues

SEATTLE - Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man on rental scooter dies after being hit by 2 separate drivers

SEATTLE - A 25-year-old has died after police say he was hit by two drivers on 4th Avenue near Seattle's Industrial District. Just after midnight on Friday, the victim was traveling on a rented scooter in the 4800 block of 4th Ave. S, on the bridge that goes over shipping container yards.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy