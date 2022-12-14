ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Adopt-A-Family holiday event kicks off

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families in need can pick up food, toys, and some holiday cheer today. Community Outreach Medical Center and the Ogden Family Foundation are teaming up to host the 9th Annual Adopt-A-Family event. The holiday event begins from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Community Outreach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas hosts holiday toy giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa stopped by the City of North Las Vegas to kick off a whole day of Christmas cheer. The North Las Vegas City Council joined the NLV Police Department and more than 80 volunteers in hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. Families and children...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SOL Mexican Cocina at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With an eclectic menu of organic seasonal dishes and more than 24 salsas, SOL Mexican Cocina has something for everyone. Joining me now with more is chef Samantha Deleon and vice president of marketing Giovanni Salvino-Prada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Luxor hosts America's Got Talent 'Superstars Live'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to hit the golden buzzer!. America's Got Talent is showcasing its best showstoppers of the year with the upcoming 'Superstars Live.'. The Luxor Hotel and Casino will be home to a variety of talent beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21. Past winners, finalists, and golden...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local elementary students receive early Christmas special

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas arrived early for students at C.T. Sewell Elementary School. Students received loads of presents from some special visitors on site. Presents included shoes, socks, and plenty of toys. The Las Vegas Raiderettes, Raider Rusher, and Golden Knights' mascot Chance joined in spreading the holiday...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Assistance League offering high-end fashion for holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Need an outfit for a holiday or New Year's Eve party, but watching your wallet?. We've had some stunning designing holiday looks for less thanks to the Assistance League's Thrift Shop!. Diana Anderson, president of the Assistance League of Las Vegas, joined us to share...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bruno Mars to host New Year's Rum Fiesta at Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass and join superstar Bruno Mars in kicking off the New Year in Las Vegas. Mars is bringing the hype with a New Year’s Eve Rum Fiesta at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. His rum brand SelvaRey hosts the night with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Desert Dogs prepare fans for Las Vegas debut

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The home opener of Las Vegas's newest professional franchise, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, is approaching. The Desert Dogs held a special celebration inside Michelob Ultra Arena Thursday night. The celebrity ownership group including NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

VGK players visit pediatric cancer patients during holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights spread some holiday cheer to some well-deserving kids in the community. 10 VGK players participated in the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to inspire patients undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer and other rare diseases. William Karlsson and Mark Stone joined its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Urban farming and mural project underway in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Revitalization efforts continue in the Historic Westside with a new mural project underway and urban farming to uplift the community. The City of Las Vegas installed two 40-foot shipping containers at James Gay III park between Harrison Avenue and B Street that will grow fresh produce for residents of the area that spans 3.5 square miles. It’s part of an effort to address food insecurity in the neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

