Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
High Roller set to be lit blue and white to celebrate beginning of Hanukkah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hanukkah is right around the corner. To celebrate, the High Roller Observation Wheel will be lit blue and white on Dec. 18. The High Roller is located on the Las Vegas Strip at 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd. The wheel takes 30 minutes to complete...
news3lv.com
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
news3lv.com
Adopt-A-Family holiday event kicks off
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families in need can pick up food, toys, and some holiday cheer today. Community Outreach Medical Center and the Ogden Family Foundation are teaming up to host the 9th Annual Adopt-A-Family event. The holiday event begins from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Community Outreach...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas hosts holiday toy giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa stopped by the City of North Las Vegas to kick off a whole day of Christmas cheer. The North Las Vegas City Council joined the NLV Police Department and more than 80 volunteers in hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. Families and children...
news3lv.com
Southern Hills Hospital celebrates holidays with baby elves on shelves
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa called for the littlest elves at Southern Hills Hospital on Thursday. Babies at Southern Hills Hospital were dressed up as elves on shelves to spread the holiday cheer. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Newborns at Siena Hospital NICU in Henderson enjoy first holiday party.
news3lv.com
SOL Mexican Cocina at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With an eclectic menu of organic seasonal dishes and more than 24 salsas, SOL Mexican Cocina has something for everyone. Joining me now with more is chef Samantha Deleon and vice president of marketing Giovanni Salvino-Prada.
news3lv.com
St. Jude's Ranch for Children Gift of Giving event helped foster care siblings reunite
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some local foster families unwrapped their presents early for the holidays. All the fun was happening at Circus Circus' Adventuredome on Saturday, where the annual St. Jude's Ranch for Children Gift of Giving event was held. It brought together siblings who were separated in foster...
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
news3lv.com
Tickets on sale now for new immersive Disney experience coming to Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive have officially announced the opening date for a new immersive Disney experience coming to town next year. Tickets are now on sale for the experience, beginning on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Lighthouse Artspace, located inside The...
news3lv.com
Luxor hosts America's Got Talent 'Superstars Live'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to hit the golden buzzer!. America's Got Talent is showcasing its best showstoppers of the year with the upcoming 'Superstars Live.'. The Luxor Hotel and Casino will be home to a variety of talent beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21. Past winners, finalists, and golden...
news3lv.com
Local elementary students receive early Christmas special
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas arrived early for students at C.T. Sewell Elementary School. Students received loads of presents from some special visitors on site. Presents included shoes, socks, and plenty of toys. The Las Vegas Raiderettes, Raider Rusher, and Golden Knights' mascot Chance joined in spreading the holiday...
news3lv.com
Assistance League offering high-end fashion for holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Need an outfit for a holiday or New Year's Eve party, but watching your wallet?. We've had some stunning designing holiday looks for less thanks to the Assistance League's Thrift Shop!. Diana Anderson, president of the Assistance League of Las Vegas, joined us to share...
news3lv.com
Bruno Mars to host New Year's Rum Fiesta at Bellagio
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass and join superstar Bruno Mars in kicking off the New Year in Las Vegas. Mars is bringing the hype with a New Year’s Eve Rum Fiesta at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. His rum brand SelvaRey hosts the night with...
news3lv.com
Donations sought to help dog found in Las Vegas suffering from severe mange
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is asking for some help to treat a 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas. The Foundation said in a Facebook post that Penny came into the shelter on Wednesday night "in itchy agony." Mange is...
news3lv.com
Desert Dogs prepare fans for Las Vegas debut
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The home opener of Las Vegas's newest professional franchise, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, is approaching. The Desert Dogs held a special celebration inside Michelob Ultra Arena Thursday night. The celebrity ownership group including NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, and...
news3lv.com
A North Las Vegas community mourns the loss of two toddlers killed in crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hearts were heavy as members from a North Las Vegas community held a candlelight vigil for two toddlers who were killed in a crash. The ceremony took place at the crash site located on Scott Robinson Blvd, where a makeshift memorial now stands. Along with...
news3lv.com
VGK players visit pediatric cancer patients during holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights spread some holiday cheer to some well-deserving kids in the community. 10 VGK players participated in the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to inspire patients undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer and other rare diseases. William Karlsson and Mark Stone joined its...
news3lv.com
Urban farming and mural project underway in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Revitalization efforts continue in the Historic Westside with a new mural project underway and urban farming to uplift the community. The City of Las Vegas installed two 40-foot shipping containers at James Gay III park between Harrison Avenue and B Street that will grow fresh produce for residents of the area that spans 3.5 square miles. It’s part of an effort to address food insecurity in the neighborhood.
news3lv.com
Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
news3lv.com
Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
Comments / 0