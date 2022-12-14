Read full article on original website
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
$996,000 home in DeWitt: See 196 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 196 home sales between Dec. 4 and Dec. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 5½-bath contemporary home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $996,000, according to Onondaga county real estate records. The home was profiled on Syracuse.com in September.
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
Syracuse company hired to do third-party investigation at Vera House
We've confirmed with company Mace Security Services LLC that they've been hired by Vera House to conduct an internal investigation. The Syracuse company is led by Michael Buck, a retired 30-year veteran of the New York State Police. The company's website lists expertise in internal investigations in a workplace. We first reported back in November that Vera House, which provides resources for victims and survivors or domestic and sexual abuse, would be doing a third-party investigation into policies and procedures within the organization.
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Oneida County man accused of stalking, criminal contempt: Sheriff's Office
FLOYD- A man from Oneida County is accused of stalking and other charges in the wake of a domestic dispute earlier this week. Michael G. Newland, 56, of Barneveld, NY was arrested Friday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt in the second-degree and stalking in the fourth-degree.
Frankfort Police investigating stabbing at Utica Academy of Science
The Town of Frankfort Police has reported that a stabbing investigation is underway and are asking the public for help gathering information after an incident that occurred at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School.
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)
One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
Over $1,000 raised for family of Nezamiyah White who died in tragic house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends, family and members of the community gathered Saturday night at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school cafeteria to help raise money for the family of Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White and Anthony Wild. The 8-year-old little girl and and her 76-year-old grandfather were killed in a tragic house fire just before […]
County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’
A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
Roosevelt Bouie’s last phone call with Louis Orr: ‘I guess he just wanted to have a normal conversation’
Syracuse, N.Y. – About a month ago, Roosevelt Bouie got a phone call from Louis Orr. The two former Syracuse teammates tried to talk every so often, but sometimes the time in between conversations would be a little more than either intended.
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
Ithaca Police investigating armed home invasion
Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are investigating an armed home invasion that saw two juveniles held at gun point and another victim hospitalized. According to an initial release, Ithaca Police say they responded to an apartment building on the 400 block of Spencer Road in Ithaca for calls of a home invasion at 11:19 on Friday night. Police say the caller reported that a group of four to five men entered the apartment building wearing Halloween style masks and armed with guns. Police say witnesses to the crime say the group of suspects had at least two handguns among them as well as a long gun and that they entered through an unlocked door.
UPDATE: Missing Elbridge woman found dead in Carpenter Falls
UPDATE: New York State Police confirmed they found the body of 59-year-old Susan C. Mills in Carpenter Falls on Sunday December 18, 2022. The Elbridge woman was reported missing on December 14. State Police say there does not appear to be foul play involved, but official autopsy results are pending. SYRACUSE N.Y.- Can you help […]
Oneida County issues Fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in one month
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in the past month. There have been 81 counted this year so far. “The introduction of fentanyl into the local drug supply is driving up deaths at an alarming...
Don’t Be Fooled by The Looks…This Man is Wanted By Police
Update 12/15/22 11:32 AM-- Police in Oneida say they have apprehended 23-year-old Connor G. Mahoney of Oneida and he is in custody. Mahoney was wanted on a bench warrant from Oneida City Police on burglary charges. --------original story--------- Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for people to share information on...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
