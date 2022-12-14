ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Randolph Mattice
4d ago

Definitely a political move I am sure as the new sheriff gets in office he will find out there is a lot more going on and may uncover some wrong doing from prior administration and other employees.It happens 💯😘

cnycentral.com

Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse company hired to do third-party investigation at Vera House

We've confirmed with company Mace Security Services LLC that they've been hired by Vera House to conduct an internal investigation. The Syracuse company is led by Michael Buck, a retired 30-year veteran of the New York State Police. The company's website lists expertise in internal investigations in a workplace. We first reported back in November that Vera House, which provides resources for victims and survivors or domestic and sexual abuse, would be doing a third-party investigation into policies and procedures within the organization.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man accused of stalking, criminal contempt: Sheriff's Office

FLOYD- A man from Oneida County is accused of stalking and other charges in the wake of a domestic dispute earlier this week. Michael G. Newland, 56, of Barneveld, NY was arrested Friday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt in the second-degree and stalking in the fourth-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)

One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’

A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City

Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca Police investigating armed home invasion

Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are investigating an armed home invasion that saw two juveniles held at gun point and another victim hospitalized. According to an initial release, Ithaca Police say they responded to an apartment building on the 400 block of Spencer Road in Ithaca for calls of a home invasion at 11:19 on Friday night. Police say the caller reported that a group of four to five men entered the apartment building wearing Halloween style masks and armed with guns. Police say witnesses to the crime say the group of suspects had at least two handguns among them as well as a long gun and that they entered through an unlocked door.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: Missing Elbridge woman found dead in Carpenter Falls

UPDATE: New York State Police confirmed they found the body of 59-year-old Susan C. Mills in Carpenter Falls on Sunday December 18, 2022. The Elbridge woman was reported missing on December 14. State Police say there does not appear to be foul play involved, but official autopsy results are pending. SYRACUSE N.Y.- Can you help […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Don’t Be Fooled by The Looks…This Man is Wanted By Police

Update 12/15/22 11:32 AM-- Police in Oneida say they have apprehended 23-year-old Connor G. Mahoney of Oneida and he is in custody. Mahoney was wanted on a bench warrant from Oneida City Police on burglary charges. --------original story--------- Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for people to share information on...
ONEIDA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
MANLIUS, NY

