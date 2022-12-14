Read full article on original website
Related
seminoles.com
Noles Hang Tough But Fall at No. 9 UConn
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Despite out-scoring No. 9 UConn 42-32 in the second half, Florida State Women’s Basketball came up just short in an 85-77 loss to the Huskies at the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday. The Seminoles...
seminoles.com
Noles Compete Tough at Open Water National Championships
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Members of the No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams competed at the CSCAA College National Open Water Championship on Sunday in Biscayne Bay in North Miami, Fla. Nearly 250 student-athletes competed in the event, representing over 40 teams across all NCAA divisions. The 16th-ranked...
seminoles.com
Seminoles Battle Ninth-Ranked UConn at Mohegan Sun
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball faces its toughest test so far this season as it battles No. 9 UConn on Sunday, Dec 18, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., at 1 p.m. on ESPN. The event is part of the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Plays St. John’s Saturday At 2:30 P.M.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won nine of 11 games while playing in the Orange Bowl Classic, travels to Sunrise, Fla., to face St. John’s of the Big East in the 2022 AutoNation Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena. The game marks the Seminoles’ first-ever meeting against the Red Storm, and its first game against a member of the Big East since facing Villanova in the championship game of the 2019 AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on November 25, 2019. Following Saturday’s game against St. John’s, the Seminoles play host to Notre Dame in its third ACC game of the season at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on December 21, 2022 at 8:30.
seminoles.com
Noles Set for CSCAA Open Water Championships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Members of the No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving teams will race in the CSCAA College National Open Water Championship on Sunday in Biscayne Bay. The event is hosted by Florida International University. The men’s 5K will start at 8:30 AM and the women’s 5K will...
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Falls to St. John’s, 93-79, In Orange Bowl Classic
SUNRISE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Joel Soriano scored a team-high 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds on six made field goals and 11 made free throws to lead St. John’s to a 93-79 victory over Florida State in the Orange Bowl Classic at the FLA Live Arena. Soriano led four Red Storm players in double figure scoring — Dylan Addae-Wusu (20 points), David Jones (16 points), and Andre Curbelo (14 points) as St. John’s won its eleventh game of the season. The Red Storm now hold an 11-1 record.
seminoles.com
Trey Cunningham Named the 2022 Bowerman Winner
AURORA, Colo. – Trey Cunningham had already solidified himself as one of the top hurdlers in collegiate history, but his name will forever be sketched into collegiate track and field history as he was named The Bowerman winner Thursday night. Cunningham is the second Seminole to win The Bowerman...
seminoles.com
Florida State University Breaks Ground On The Albert J. And Judith A. Dunlap Football Center
The Florida State University Athletics Department and Seminole Boosters, Inc. hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on a new home for Seminole football to be called the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Football Center Saturday on the football practice fields. FSU President Richard McCullough addressed invited guests along with Vice President...
