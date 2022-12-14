SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won nine of 11 games while playing in the Orange Bowl Classic, travels to Sunrise, Fla., to face St. John’s of the Big East in the 2022 AutoNation Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena. The game marks the Seminoles’ first-ever meeting against the Red Storm, and its first game against a member of the Big East since facing Villanova in the championship game of the 2019 AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on November 25, 2019. Following Saturday’s game against St. John’s, the Seminoles play host to Notre Dame in its third ACC game of the season at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on December 21, 2022 at 8:30.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO